What Vacationers Should Know About Deadly Flesh-Eating Bacteria Found In Florida's Waters (And Seafood)

At least four people have died and seven others have fallen ill in Florida this year due to a deadly flesh-eating bacteria known as Vibrio vulnificus. According to Florida health officials, this bacterium resides in warm brackish seawater, essentially areas where fresh and saltwater meet. Despite a recent uptick in headlines about the bacteria, Vibrio vulnificus infections are still rare. However, incidents like hurricanes can create a rise in cases, which is what happened in 2024 following Hurricane Helene.

There are several ways someone can expose themselves to this bacteria, including consuming raw shellfish, particularly oysters, and contact with affected water on an open wound. According to the Cleveland Clinic, there are typically around 100 to 200 cases in the U.S. each year, with most occurring between May and October. They add that people with certain conditions are at a higher risk of infection, such as those with liver disease, kidney failure, diabetes, and weakened immune systems.