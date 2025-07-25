This Quaint Colorado Town Is A Sleepy, Rustic Refuge Surrounded By Sensational Canyon Scenery
In the shadow of the Rocky Mountains along U.S. Highway 285, Bailey is one of those blink-and-you-miss-it mountain towns. It's a quiet town, with just under ten thousand residents and just a handful of shops and eateries along its main street. But it leaves a lasting impression with its stunning scenery and endless opportunities for outdoor adventures. Despite being only 55 minutes southwest of Colorado's capital city, Bailey surprisingly feels worlds away from city life.
For those driving from Denver, it's just under an hour on State Route 470 East and US Highway 285. The town is also conveniently located near other Front Range destinations and towns, such as Silverthorne, Fairplay, and one of Colorado's most scenic mountain roads, Guanella Pass. Denver International is the nearest major airport, and the drive to Bailey can be completed using a combination of public transit, rideshare services, or a rental car.
Bailey is also the closest town to Lost Creek Wilderness, an underrated outdoor paradise between Denver, Breckenridge, and Colorado Springs. The wilderness is 119,790 acres of rugged trails, waterways, and rock formations, beckoning nature enthusiasts with its secluded appeal. Surrounded by Pike National Forest, Bailey, Colorado, provides all of the rustic alpine cabin stays, hunting and fishing opportunities, and canyon adventures one could dream of.
Rustic stays and cozy cabins in Bailey, Colorado
Local inns and lodges offer a warm welcome in Bailey, like the luxurious accommodations of Two Bridges Lodge. Positioned on the North Fork of the South Platte River, the cabin retreat provides private access to fly fishing along the scenic river. A variety of one and two-bedroom apartments, hotels, and hostel suites are available.
When it comes to accommodations, there's another icon and mainstay in Bailey: the Glen Isle Resort. Built at the turn of the 20th century to answer railway tourism in the canyon for Denver's most wealthy, Glen Isle today has 14 unique cabins, multiple event spaces, and a campground with six campsites. Glen Isle's largest cabin, Glenview, features a cozy crackling stone fireplace, flannel throws, and warm vintage woodwork.
What makes Bailey's lodging unique is its balance of rustic charm and amenities, but if you're looking to go more rustic, Bailey has more than a few choices for camping. Buffalo Campground, about 30 minutes outside Bailey, offers 38 tent camping sites and toilet facilities, available mid-May through the end of September. The area is home to 40 miles of trails for hikers and views of the iconic Pikes Peak. Whether camping, glamping, or staying at a luxury resort in Bailey, you'll be surrounded by mountain beauty and endless outdoor adventure.
Outdoor adventures and views of Bailey Canyon
In the heart of Bailey, on the North Fork of the South Platte River, Bailey Canyon is an iconic section of whitewater routes for rafting and kayaking enthusiasts. Beyond the water, the canyon views are extraordinary. There are around 10 miles of Class IV to V runs, with areas of falls, large boulders, and natural obstacles that are easily scouted.
But hitting the water isn't the only way to take in the views in the town of Bailey. Located in the Pike National Forest, the Lost Creek Wilderness is a massive wild area packed with trails, creeks, rivers, and peaks. It is accessed from several areas, including the Goose Creek Trail area and its 12.6-mile trail through views of aspen forests and granite domes, or a 23.9-mile portion of the iconic 486-mile Colorado Trail that runs through the wilderness area.
For an easier adventure with equally stunning views, Staunton State Park is just 15 minutes north of town and offers a handful of easy to moderately challenging hikes, such as the 2.2-mile Davis Ponds loop trail. Bailey is a small town in stature, and you may not see it on an initial list of the ultimate destinations to visit on a trip to Colorado, but with its stunning natural surroundings and easy access to adventure, it's hard to pass up this little Colorado mountain gem.