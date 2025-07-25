This Quaint Colorado Town Is A Sleepy, Rustic Refuge Surrounded By Sensational Canyon Scenery

In the shadow of the Rocky Mountains along U.S. Highway 285, Bailey is one of those blink-and-you-miss-it mountain towns. It's a quiet town, with just under ten thousand residents and just a handful of shops and eateries along its main street. But it leaves a lasting impression with its stunning scenery and endless opportunities for outdoor adventures. Despite being only 55 minutes southwest of Colorado's capital city, Bailey surprisingly feels worlds away from city life.

For those driving from Denver, it's just under an hour on State Route 470 East and US Highway 285. The town is also conveniently located near other Front Range destinations and towns, such as Silverthorne, Fairplay, and one of Colorado's most scenic mountain roads, Guanella Pass. Denver International is the nearest major airport, and the drive to Bailey can be completed using a combination of public transit, rideshare services, or a rental car.

Bailey is also the closest town to Lost Creek Wilderness, an underrated outdoor paradise between Denver, Breckenridge, and Colorado Springs. The wilderness is 119,790 acres of rugged trails, waterways, and rock formations, beckoning nature enthusiasts with its secluded appeal. Surrounded by Pike National Forest, Bailey, Colorado, provides all of the rustic alpine cabin stays, hunting and fishing opportunities, and canyon adventures one could dream of.