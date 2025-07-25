Situated Between Athens And Thessaloniki Is Greece's Mountain Town With Towering Cliffs And Stunning Churches

Greece is renowned for its dramatic and diverse landscapes, from sweeping mountains that plunge into the crystalline sea to rolling meadows dappled with swaying olive trees. One of the country's most unique landscapes lies in Kalabaka, situated between Athens, the iconic city with Greece's best museums, and Thessaloniki, Greece's underrated second-largest city. A millennia-old mountain town, Kalabaka is home to mystifying, magical Meteora, a complex of picturesque monasteries built across towering cliffs riddled with ancient caves. While Kabaka is famously home to this UNESCO World Heritage Site, visitors will also be charmed by its pretty cobblestone streets, surreal sunrises and sunsets, and unique truffle-hunting opportunities.

Kalabaka has gone through several iterations, with a history that stretches all the way back to the 4th century when it was an ancient Greek settlement named Aiginion. During the Byzantine Empire, it was a bustling center going by the new name, Stagi. The town was finally christened Kalabaka under the Ottoman Empire, its name derived from the Turkish words "kale" and "bak," which mean "prestigious castle." Sadly, the Germans set Kalabaka ablaze during World War II.

Today, this town of 12,000 people nestled in the heart of central Greece is a post-war rebuild that reflects a largely modern architectural style. Adding to the allure of exploring Kalabaka's rich history is that it is relatively less crowded and cheaper than Greece's more heavily touristed areas. While the monasteries draw thousands of visitors daily, you'll find thinner crowds and lower hotel prices during the winter and in late spring before the big summer crowds arrive.