Louisiana's 'Frog Capital Of The World' Is An Underrated City Known For Cajun Cuisine And Unique Artsy Murals

Throughout the United States, you will find many destinations with interesting accolades, from "the furniture capital of the world" in North Carolina to "the spinach capital of the world" in Arkansas. And believe it or not, Louisiana is home to a city that is dubbed the "frog capital of the world," which is perhaps one of the quirkiest claims to fame for any U.S. city. Rayne, which is also regarded as "the city of murals," is quite a destination to visit, especially if delicious food interests you. Given that it is located just under an hour away from Chennault International Airport, this underrated city can easily be added to any Louisiana itinerary.

Rayne may be regarded as the frog capital of the world, but there's much more to this hotspot than just green amphibians. This city is located in the expansive Cajun Prairie in south Louisiana, a region that oozes Cajun culture. With this in mind, visitors can experience traditional Cajun music as well as delicious Cajun cuisine, but it doesn't stop there. History buffs will have opportunities to wander through Rayne's museums and cultural centers to dive deeper into the local lore.

Often overshadowed by more popular Louisiana destinations like New Orleans or Baton Rouge, Rayne gives visitors the chance to experience a different perspective of Louisiana away from the usual tourist trail. In saying that, Rayne is located just over two hours from bustling New Orleans, which makes it a great day trip destination if you are seeking a local experience without the crowds.