Louisiana's 'Frog Capital Of The World' Is An Underrated City Known For Cajun Cuisine And Unique Artsy Murals
Throughout the United States, you will find many destinations with interesting accolades, from "the furniture capital of the world" in North Carolina to "the spinach capital of the world" in Arkansas. And believe it or not, Louisiana is home to a city that is dubbed the "frog capital of the world," which is perhaps one of the quirkiest claims to fame for any U.S. city. Rayne, which is also regarded as "the city of murals," is quite a destination to visit, especially if delicious food interests you. Given that it is located just under an hour away from Chennault International Airport, this underrated city can easily be added to any Louisiana itinerary.
Rayne may be regarded as the frog capital of the world, but there's much more to this hotspot than just green amphibians. This city is located in the expansive Cajun Prairie in south Louisiana, a region that oozes Cajun culture. With this in mind, visitors can experience traditional Cajun music as well as delicious Cajun cuisine, but it doesn't stop there. History buffs will have opportunities to wander through Rayne's museums and cultural centers to dive deeper into the local lore.
Often overshadowed by more popular Louisiana destinations like New Orleans or Baton Rouge, Rayne gives visitors the chance to experience a different perspective of Louisiana away from the usual tourist trail. In saying that, Rayne is located just over two hours from bustling New Orleans, which makes it a great day trip destination if you are seeking a local experience without the crowds.
How Rayne became the frog capital of the world
Holding a unique title such as "the frog capital of the world" may sound intriguing, and if you are wondering how Rayne earned this title, the story is just as impressive as it sounds. Interestingly, Rayne played a significant role in the bullfrog exporting industry, which dates back to the 1800s. Today, the "city of murals" displays its green mascot all around town. That's right, upon strolling around Rayne, you will be hard-pressed to find an area where there is no sign of a frog mural or a statue of a frog; in fact, they are located at the city police stations, general stores, and along the sidewalks. It is something you truly cannot overlook, especially since there are currently around two dozen of them.
As the story goes, a local by the name of Jaques Weil and his brothers saw a gap in the market and decided to begin harvesting frogs and exporting them to France, where they were regarded as a gourmet dish. Not surprisingly, Rayne now hosts an annual frog festival in the second week of May, which pays homage to the city's frog-themed heritage.
Those who visit Rayne during this time will experience a community gathering like no other, where this unique tradition is celebrated in various ways. From frog jumping and racing contests to tasting locally fried frog legs, this is perhaps one of the most unusual experiences for tourists, but it is a must-do when visiting Rayne.
Visitors need to experience the Cajun culture
Apart from the many frog murals and statues scattered around the city, Rayne is also famous for its rich Cajun culture. Many early Cajun musicians hail from the city. The fascinating culture can be experienced at the free Cajun French Music Hall of Fame, located in nearby Eunice, which showcases this vibrant community's ties to Cajun music. While you are in Eunice, dubbed the "prairie Cajun capital" of Louisiana, you can experience Cajun cuisine at its finest, but Rayne has no shortage of delightful culinary experiences either.
One of the go-to spots in Rayne for a taste of traditional Cajun cuisine is Chef Roy's Frog City Cafe, which is an award-winning restaurant serving up incredible French-inspired dishes with a Cajun twist. One Tripadvisor reviewer gushed about the crab cakes, stating "they were the best crab cakes ANYWHERE", while another Tripadvisor reviewer praised it for being a "Cajun delight at a good price."
In between indulging in local delights, it is worth taking a stroll through the quaint city streets to see how many frog murals you can spot. One to watch out for is the mural of Jacques Weil located at the Old Depot Square, the original site of the Jacques Weil Company from the 1800s. When it comes to accommodation, Frog City RV Park is ideal if you have your own vacation home on wheels, while the Best Western Rayne Inn and the Days Inn by Wyndham are great hotel options.