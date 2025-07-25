Portugal's Stunning Blue Flag Beach Boasts Beautiful Waters, Pristine Swimming, And Awesome Surf

Portugal has sublime beaches bursting from every bend in its sun-kissed shoreline. Seriously, this is the land that offers up the cream-colored sands of Praia da Ilha de Tavira at its southern end, and the hill-ringed wildernesses of Praia de Afife in the far north. However, there's one such sublime beach that's regularly mentioned on lists of the very best in the nation — nay, on lists of the very best in Europe. It goes by the name of Arrifana, and you'll find it curving under the cliffs on the edge of the Algarve.

Yep, Praia da Arrifana is oft-hailed as one of the jewels of the region. It's adorned with that sought-after Blue Flag rating to herald high water quality, and wows visitors with its amphitheater of soaring rocks which tower behind the sands like a great cathedral. Just above is a whitewashed coast village that's dotted with surfer hangouts and coffee-scented cafés. Below, the crashing waves have helped establish the beach as one of the top surf locales in the country. What more could you ask for?

If the prospect of endless waves, super-clean ocean waters, and charming village stays beside the Atlantic has stoked the wanderlust, there's more good news: Arrifana is a mere 90-minute drive from the Algarve's main airport in Faro. It's also accessible from a string of lovely coast villages that have charming, fire-warmed cottage rentals galore — such as off-the-beaten-path Odeceixe, which is under 40 minutes up the coast, and Aljezur, only 15 minutes inland.