Washington's Cozy Destination Just Outside Of Spokane Is A Nature-Filled Gem With Scenic Trails And Breathtaking Views

The Pacific Northwest has no shortage of pristine and unspoiled nature etched by rivers and marked with trails. Along the Spokane River in Eastern Washington, cozy Nine Mile Falls has a perfect setting for a refreshing day or weekend getaway just 30 minutes from Spokane, Washington's second-largest city and one of the most underrated in the country. You'll be a world away exploring one of the state's hidden gems in the morning, then capping off your day with a coffee or your favorite adult beverage. From downtown, Nine Mile Falls is a picturesque (and challenging) paddle up the Spokane River, or an easy and scenic drive or bike ride. If you're visiting from outside Eastern Washington, Spokane Airport offers easy connections across the country, or hop on AMTRAK and take the scenic route.

Before Europeans settled the Pacific Northwest, the Interior Salish peoples met and fished where the Little Spokane and Spokane Rivers converge downstream beyond Nine Mile Falls. As the Inland Northwest continued to grow and develop, Jay P. Graves, a local entrepreneur, built a 58-foot dam to power Spokane's interurban railway and streetcar transportation systems. Later, the Washington Water Power Company (now Avista) purchased Graves' shares and constructed a small village for local employees beside the dam. Today, much of the land is still owned by Avista, the local power company. However, Washington State Parks leases and manages the land and trails, ensuring public access to the nationally historic site. Feel free to explore and take in the views, but be sure to purchase a Discover Pass in advance for your vehicle if you plan to drive there.