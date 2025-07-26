Washington's Cozy Destination Just Outside Of Spokane Is A Nature-Filled Gem With Scenic Trails And Breathtaking Views
The Pacific Northwest has no shortage of pristine and unspoiled nature etched by rivers and marked with trails. Along the Spokane River in Eastern Washington, cozy Nine Mile Falls has a perfect setting for a refreshing day or weekend getaway just 30 minutes from Spokane, Washington's second-largest city and one of the most underrated in the country. You'll be a world away exploring one of the state's hidden gems in the morning, then capping off your day with a coffee or your favorite adult beverage. From downtown, Nine Mile Falls is a picturesque (and challenging) paddle up the Spokane River, or an easy and scenic drive or bike ride. If you're visiting from outside Eastern Washington, Spokane Airport offers easy connections across the country, or hop on AMTRAK and take the scenic route.
Before Europeans settled the Pacific Northwest, the Interior Salish peoples met and fished where the Little Spokane and Spokane Rivers converge downstream beyond Nine Mile Falls. As the Inland Northwest continued to grow and develop, Jay P. Graves, a local entrepreneur, built a 58-foot dam to power Spokane's interurban railway and streetcar transportation systems. Later, the Washington Water Power Company (now Avista) purchased Graves' shares and constructed a small village for local employees beside the dam. Today, much of the land is still owned by Avista, the local power company. However, Washington State Parks leases and manages the land and trails, ensuring public access to the nationally historic site. Feel free to explore and take in the views, but be sure to purchase a Discover Pass in advance for your vehicle if you plan to drive there.
Explore iconic trails around Nine Mile Falls
If you're looking for a well-maintained trail through the woods, you'll be spoiled for choice at Nine Mile Falls. Just a few hundred yards from the base of the dam, you'll find the nearly 39-mile Spokane River Centennial Trail, running west of the Spokane River then jetting east toward Coeur d'Alene, Idaho's picturesque lakefront mountain town. The popular trail is paved for walking and bicycles, but be careful of broken glass. If you're looking for something shorter and quieter from the dam area, a 4.5-mile round-trip route leads to the Nine Mile Campground and recreation area through Sontag Park. This gorgeous path generally has far fewer people than the rest of the Centennial Trail, and is ADA accessible and pet-friendly until the end. If you're visiting on a Friday or Saturday, fuel up at The Supper Club at Nine Mile before setting off on a pleasant walk through the woods.
Once you reach the end, relax and spend a summer day overlooking beautiful Lake Spokane. If hitting the water is more your style, you'll find two boat docks and a boat launch that are open from April to October. In the past, Native Americans hunted, foraged, and pulled net after net of salmon and steelhead from this area. Although there are far fewer salmon and steelhead now than before, this section between Nine Mile Dam and Lake Spokane is well-known for trout fishing. Don't forget your fishing pole, and if it's not too cold or too early in the season, hop in for a swim. Note that there are no lifeguards, and the current may be swift and cold.
Exploring Spokane's hidden gem
Nine Mile Falls dam sits beside the Riverside State Park, a 9,194-acre outdoor playground that was partially built by the CCC and includes part of a former U.S. Army fort. The park is truly a trail lover's dream, offering both water and land recreation for all levels of experience, including motor sports and horseback riding enthusiasts. And when there's snow on the ground, the trails are incredibly popular for snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, and even snowmobiling.
Whichever season you visit, don't miss visiting the Bowl and Pitcher, an easy-to-access scenic overlook of basalt cliffs formed by ancient lava flows along the Spokane River. Here you'll find the well-maintained campground and cabins along with a 2.1-mile loop track through the area as a retreat into nature. Experienced kayakers can put in at Water Street downtown and tackle class III and IV rapids through the Bowl and Pitcher, and Devil's Toenail. Be sure to check the water flow and temperature and scout the area before tackling the rapids. Tubers and inflatable boats should give this section a miss.
Past the rapids, you'll find Plese Flats, a 5-mile stretch of serene and calm waters that are perfect for paddleboarding, canoeing, or beginner kayaking, or even a day of incredible fishing. Thousands of trout smolts are stocked in this section of the river annually. Nearby Flow Adventures rents everything you need for a day on the water, including paddleboards, tubes, and inflatable kayaks. If you've still got energy to spare, don't miss a scenic trip to the majestic, hilly Palouse and some of the most unique small towns in the region, many of which are just over an hour away.