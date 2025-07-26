One Of America's Top Places To Live Is A Tropical Suburb On The Edge Of The Florida Everglades

Weston, Florida, has emerged as one of the top places to live in Florida, according to U.S. News & World Report. More and more people have come to realize that the once-overlooked hub isn't just another expensive city with perfectly manicured neighborhoods, but a gorgeous destination that promises all the natural charm of the Everglades and a safe, scenic city scene all in one neat package. It was even named one of the 10 safest cities in America by U.S. News & World Report, making it the perfect choice for solo travelers and families, though anyone could benefit from this level of peace and quiet.

Luckily for everyone planning to explore South Florida, this is one of the region's most well-connected cities. Located just 30 minutes west of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Weston benefits a lot from the nearby Sawgrass Expressway and Interstate 75, both of which make driving in and out of the area a breeze. The city itself isn't that big, though (roughly 27 square miles), so once you get here, you can always just park your car and get your steps in or take advantage of the city's bike-friendly infrastructure.