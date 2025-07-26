One Of America's Top Places To Live Is A Tropical Suburb On The Edge Of The Florida Everglades
Weston, Florida, has emerged as one of the top places to live in Florida, according to U.S. News & World Report. More and more people have come to realize that the once-overlooked hub isn't just another expensive city with perfectly manicured neighborhoods, but a gorgeous destination that promises all the natural charm of the Everglades and a safe, scenic city scene all in one neat package. It was even named one of the 10 safest cities in America by U.S. News & World Report, making it the perfect choice for solo travelers and families, though anyone could benefit from this level of peace and quiet.
Luckily for everyone planning to explore South Florida, this is one of the region's most well-connected cities. Located just 30 minutes west of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Weston benefits a lot from the nearby Sawgrass Expressway and Interstate 75, both of which make driving in and out of the area a breeze. The city itself isn't that big, though (roughly 27 square miles), so once you get here, you can always just park your car and get your steps in or take advantage of the city's bike-friendly infrastructure.
Why Weston is one of the top places to live in America
Weston's richness goes beyond the beautiful houses and professionally maintained lawns — the city is delightfully diverse and culturally rich, too. Weston is home to a large South and Central American community, and the local food scene reflects its Latin influence in the most delicious ways. Places like Bocas House Weston and La Perla Seafood Bar & Grill, in particular, are not to be missed.
But what really sets Weston apart from other, flashier Floridian hubs is its charming, laid-back way of life that recalls quaint European towns. Between meals, consider stopping by the Weston Town Center, a Mediterranean-style plaza filled with boutiques, restaurants, and even live events on special days (you can find a calendar on Weston Town Center's official website). The region's also one of the most underrated wine hubs in the U.S. — wine lovers should take a one-hour drive to Homestead, where they'll find the southernmost winery in the country.
Weston's Everglades access and tropical outdoor escapes
Beyond its small-city charm, Weston and its Everglades Holiday Park (roughly 20 minutes away from the city center) welcome visitors with a world of outdoor adventures, complete with airboat tours, wildlife sightings, and fishing excursions. The area has its very own hidden and unique Everglades City, too, an underrated gem that's definitely worth a visit between hiking sessions.
If you've ever wanted to see an alligator up close or glide through sawgrass at 40 miles an hour, this is the place to do it. The airboat tours are led by expert guides and are available daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., but it's always a good idea to book them in advance. Remember to bring sunscreen, and wear something waterproof!
To the delight of nature lovers, Weston is located right under the wing of the iconic highway Alligator Alley, famous for going through some of the most incredible sights of the Everglades, with endless opportunities for hiking, kayaking, bird-watching, fishing, and even cultural sightseeing along the way.