Outside Anchorage Is Alaska's Most Visited Mountain Bursting With Scenic Trails And Blueberry Picking

Just on the outskirts of Anchorage, Alaska rests Chugach State Park, which joins New York's Adirondack Park as one of the largest state parks in the United States. At a whopping 495,000 acres, this area is full of alpine meadows, crystal lakes, blueberries, and even Alaska's most visited peak: Flattop Mountain. Many of these features were shaped by the glaciers in the area, and there's no better way to explore it than through a scenic hike.

But before you take in the sights, you have to get there! Chugach State Park is less than a half hour's drive away from the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport, and while there is no admissions fee, you may need to pay $5 for parking, especially if you're headed to the Glen Alps lot. If you're staying in Anchorage without a rental car, there's also a shuttle service for visitors who want to hike Flattop Mountain.

Bursting with scenic trails for all experience levels, as well as some gorgeous ones that are perfect for blueberry picking, it's no wonder why over a million nature lovers choose Chugach State Park each year. Here's a glimpse into what Alaska has in store.