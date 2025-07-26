Outside Anchorage Is Alaska's Most Visited Mountain Bursting With Scenic Trails And Blueberry Picking
Just on the outskirts of Anchorage, Alaska rests Chugach State Park, which joins New York's Adirondack Park as one of the largest state parks in the United States. At a whopping 495,000 acres, this area is full of alpine meadows, crystal lakes, blueberries, and even Alaska's most visited peak: Flattop Mountain. Many of these features were shaped by the glaciers in the area, and there's no better way to explore it than through a scenic hike.
But before you take in the sights, you have to get there! Chugach State Park is less than a half hour's drive away from the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport, and while there is no admissions fee, you may need to pay $5 for parking, especially if you're headed to the Glen Alps lot. If you're staying in Anchorage without a rental car, there's also a shuttle service for visitors who want to hike Flattop Mountain.
Bursting with scenic trails for all experience levels, as well as some gorgeous ones that are perfect for blueberry picking, it's no wonder why over a million nature lovers choose Chugach State Park each year. Here's a glimpse into what Alaska has in store.
Scenic trails abound at Flattop Mountain
One of the most difficult trails on Flattop Mountain is the Flattop Mountain Trail, which can be accessed by the Glen Alps parking lot. This adventure is just under three miles and climbers will experience an elevation gain of 1,345 feet. The good news is that it's a loop with spectacular views the whole way up to a panoramic finale. Make sure that you bring some sturdy hiking shoes with good traction, because you can expect to scramble around boulders and navigate a steep slope of loose rocks to get to the top.
The Little O'Malley Peak Trail stretches almost five miles from the Glen Alps parking lot at Flattop Mountain to Little O'Malley Peak. This hike is also pretty challenging, but it starts out okay through the Powerline Pass Trail, which cuts a gravelly ribbon through an expansive alpine wildflower meadow. Reviewers on AllTrails praise it for being a trail that "never gets old" and "not as busy as [the Flattop Mountain Trail]".
The one downside is no shade. If it ends up being too hot out, you may want to escape to the nearby Chugach National Forest, where you'll find endless outdoor adventures in the scenic and diverse landscapes. A popular activity for this seaside reserve includes the Copper River Delta and the Eyak River Trail, which is an almost three-mile hike through forest landscapes along the river.
Blueberry picking around Flattop Mountain
Blueberry Loop is considered the most-hiked trail in Alaska, and there are a lot of merits. At about a mile and a half long, it's an easy-to-moderate loop through the berry-filled tundra, perfect for families. Dogs are allowed if leashed, and reviewers on AllTrails praise it for being "well-maintained" and "scenic all the way".
That said, berries don't hang around there all year. For the best chance of finding them, visit in August. And also, look down. Alaskan blueberries are low-growth, so they grow on knee-high shrubs instead of trees. They're smaller but more flavorful, and totally worth the trip. Just know that wildlife also think they're delicious, so make sure that you know what to do if you're out hiking and you see a bear.
It's hard to believe that a place this beautiful is so close to a city. Without a doubt, Flattop Mountain at Chugach State Park is one of Alaska's brightest attractions. From challenging ascents to leisurely strolls through berry-filled tundra, Flattop Mountain is one place where both the journey and the destination are equally breathtaking.