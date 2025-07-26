This Homage To The Wild West's Heyday Is A Fun-Filled Arizona Ghost Town With Shops And Historic Attractions

There are a few places in the country where fans of American history can step back in time to the Gold Rush era of the 19th century, such as Dutch Flat, a perfectly preserved town in California's Sierra Foothills. Unfortunately, many of the sites of former mines have been redeveloped and are now part of the modern world.

However, Goldfield Ghost Town, Arizona, just a 45-minute drive east of Phoenix, is a prime example of leaning into the past. A former Gold Rush site founded in 1893, the settlement in its prime was filled with prospectors and their crews looking to make their fortune excavating precious metals from the local mines. However, it was not to last; the seam eventually grew barren, and for decades the town remained deserted.

In the 1980s, however, Goldfield experienced a remarkable recovery, thanks to the restoration of the town's 19th-century aesthetic by two developers whose work paid off in terms of visitors. People now flock to the site to have their own Gold Rush experience.