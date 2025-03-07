America's Ultimate Wild West Destination Is An Arizona City Full Of Unique Activities, Shops, And History

Immersing yourself in history is entirely possible by traveling to destinations with a storied past. One place where you can experience a forgotten time is Tombstone, Arizona. Located about an hour and 15 minutes southeast of Tucson, this city was founded in 1877. This was also around the time that silver was discovered in the area, putting Tombstone on the map. The hype fizzled out before 1900, but rather than becoming a ghost town (the fate of countless other mining towns in the Grand Canyon State), Tombstone rose from the ashes. Thanks to its cultural significance and array of unique activities and shops, it offers one of the best "cowboy core" vacations in the American West.

Your gateway to all this and more is East Allen Street in Downtown Tombstone. Featuring 19th-century architecture, this spot is where you can engage in retail therapy. At The Branding Iron, you can purchase western-style clothing, cowboy boots, and hats, allowing you to engross yourself in your Tombstone getaway. Likewise, the street is the site of various gift shops, including Lilly's Tombstone Memories, where you can search for the perfect souvenir to take home. East Allen Street is also where you'll find the illustrious O.K. Corral, ranked on Tripadvisor as the top attraction in Tombstone.