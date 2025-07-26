One Of Pennsylvania's Most Charming Cities Is A Historic Gem With The 'World's Largest Candy Store'
Sharon, a Mercer County city nestled in western Pennsylvania, just along the Shenango River at the Ohio border, is living proof that there's far more to the Keystone State than just Philadelphia. Though the area first welcomed settlers in 1795, it was officially laid out in 1815, incorporated as a borough in 1841, and later elevated to city status in 1918. The city's industrial roots originated with the Sharon Iron Works — later Sharon Steel — established in the 19th century by Frank H. Buhl. The wealth created by his enterprises is embodied in the Frank H. Buhl Mansion, a Richardsonian Romanesque sandstone palace completed in the 1890s that now serves as a restored bed-and-breakfast and event venue.
Through the early to mid-20th century, Sharon thrived on its steel economy, cementing its reputation as a regional powerhouse built on heavy industry. Today, downtown Sharon offers a walkable grid of mid-century storefronts, specialty shops, and handsome architecture. Traveler impressions further paint a vivid picture of Sharon's allure. One Reddit user fondly recalls playing at penny arcades in the 1960s, while another notes that they continue to be wowed by Sharon's character. You'll get the full scope of the city's past at the Sharon Historical Society. Housed in the striking 1901 Wallis Mansion, the society will soon unveil an extensive collection of artifacts, inviting locals and visitors to discover the rich story behind this small village-turned-metropolis.
Set about 60 miles to the south is Pittsburgh International Airport, while an 80-mile drive northwest brings you to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, putting Sharon within easy reach of two major urban centers. Want to check out another outstanding hotspot for history in the state? Bellefonte is a cute storybook borough of bubbling springs and historic charm, less than a three-hour drive away.
A sugar rush awaits you in Sharon
If you've got a sweet tooth, Sharon has just the place for you. Located at 496 East State Street is Daffin's Candies' 20,000-square-foot flagship store, hailed as Sharon's iconic confectionery destination. The famed business, which began in 1903, touts itself as home to the "World's Largest Candy Store," though this may be a hyperbole. But you wouldn't be blamed for accepting it as fact, given everything this locale has to offer.
Daffin's Chocolate Kingdom is a whimsical display featuring oversized edible sculptures that delight guests of all ages. From a chocolate turtle and reindeer, each clocking in at 125 pounds, to a 75‑pound frog, a miniature chocolate village, and more, you'll be dazzled from the moment you arrive. As one pleased Tripadvisor reviewer put it, "The big chocolate displays were amazing, and the salespeople people very friendly. But don't forget to bring your wallet, because once you enter, you will not want to leave without any candy, as the varieties are endless!"
Open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Daffin's is also a working factory, producing over 1 million pounds of candy annually and supplying in-store customers and wholesale outlets. Without a doubt, Daffin's has a longstanding tradition of providing sweet treats, and it shows no signs of slowing down. Travel tip: If you're a candy lover and are ever in California, be sure to visit Columbia State Historic Park and its old-fashioned candy store.
Enjoy shopping, dining, and recreation in Sharon
Beyond sweets and history, Sharon offers a charming blend of boutiques, eateries, parks, and attractions worth exploring. Buhl Farm Park, located just a few blocks from downtown, boasts over 300 acres of green space and is lauded by guests for its history, well-kept appearance, and amenities. Fish in the 7-acre lake, take the kids to the playground, try your hand at tennis, or tee off at the only free 9-hole golf course in the U.S. In town, shops run the gamut from The Winner, a four‑floor outlet featuring women's apparel and bridal wear, to boutique shops such as the Wandering Soul, offering a wide array of handmade goods and crafts. Sidenote: Also in Western Pennsylvania is the charming borough of Ligonier, a shopping paradise through and through.
Once you're feeling famished from all that browsing, it's time to hit up Sharon's local eateries, and there are many great ones to consider. The Quaker Steak and Lube appeals to meat lovers with its mouth-watering steaks, and if you're in the sandwich crowd, look no further than Belly Buster. For a taste of the Caribbean, check out the top-rated Haitian Sensation Coffee Shop.
Moreover, the downtown area hosts seasonal events that enliven the city. WaterFire Sharon, a free public art installation along the Shenango River, features burning braziers and live music, drawing thousands of visitors each year. The Sharon Historical Society hosts free History Walks during WaterFire Sharon, with stops at landmarks like the First National Bank Building and the old City Hall and fire station.