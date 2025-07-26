One Of Pennsylvania's Most Charming Cities Is A Historic Gem With The 'World's Largest Candy Store'

Sharon, a Mercer County city nestled in western Pennsylvania, just along the Shenango River at the Ohio border, is living proof that there's far more to the Keystone State than just Philadelphia. Though the area first welcomed settlers in 1795, it was officially laid out in 1815, incorporated as a borough in 1841, and later elevated to city status in 1918. The city's industrial roots originated with the Sharon Iron Works — later Sharon Steel — established in the 19th century by Frank H. Buhl. The wealth created by his enterprises is embodied in the Frank H. Buhl Mansion, a Richardsonian Romanesque sandstone palace completed in the 1890s that now serves as a restored bed-and-breakfast and event venue.

Through the early to mid-20th century, Sharon thrived on its steel economy, cementing its reputation as a regional powerhouse built on heavy industry. Today, downtown Sharon offers a walkable grid of mid-century storefronts, specialty shops, and handsome architecture. Traveler impressions further paint a vivid picture of Sharon's allure. One Reddit user fondly recalls playing at penny arcades in the 1960s, while another notes that they continue to be wowed by Sharon's character. You'll get the full scope of the city's past at the Sharon Historical Society. Housed in the striking 1901 Wallis Mansion, the society will soon unveil an extensive collection of artifacts, inviting locals and visitors to discover the rich story behind this small village-turned-metropolis.

Set about 60 miles to the south is Pittsburgh International Airport, while an 80-mile drive northwest brings you to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, putting Sharon within easy reach of two major urban centers. Want to check out another outstanding hotspot for history in the state? Bellefonte is a cute storybook borough of bubbling springs and historic charm, less than a three-hour drive away.