The Highest Peak In Mainland South Korea Is A Wildlife Sanctuary With Temples And Stunning Views

Large and vibrant Seoul catches international attention with its Michelin-starred restaurants, fun nightlife, and flashy neon lights. The South Korean capital largely dominates what foreigners imagine when they think of the country. In fact, since there's so much to do here, many visitors never even leave the city, ignoring the gorgeous natural wonders that hide within the peninsula. If you're the kind of traveler who seeks adventures in the outdoors and wants a break from urban noise, plan to visit Jirisan National Park, South Korea's first and largest national park.

Established in 1967, the protected area has numerous trails and is one of the few places left in the nation where moon bears reside. Don't worry, though! These endangered animals — also known as Asiatic black bears — tend to keep to themselves. If you stick to marked trails, you likely won't encounter one. The park's main appeal is its eponymous landmark, Jirisan ("san" means "mountain" in Korean), which is the tallest mountain on the mainland and the second-tallest overall in the country.

Located in the wildly underrated southwestern part of South Korea, Jirisan is an oasis of tranquility and stunning natural beauty. It's considered one of South Korea's most sacred mountains because it houses numerous Buddhist temples, including Beopgyesa, the country's highest-elevation temple. Several trails take you up the mountain and connect to other summits within the park. While they are all worth hiking, almost all first-time visitors make the journey here to conquer Cheonwangbong, Jirisan's highest peak.