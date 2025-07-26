Greece's Uniquely Charming, Hidden Village Is A Blissful Vacation Escape You Can Only Reach On Foot Or By Boat
The Greek islands have long been flocked to for their sunny skies, pristine beaches, and rich culture. Whether it's the postcard-worthy, iconic blue houses of Mykonos, the mesmerizing calderas of Santorini, or the traditional villages of Corfu, each of Greece's 6,000 islands and islets makes its own case for a unique and worthwhile vacation.
One of many idyllic and quintessentially Greek getaways on the country's largest island, Crete, Agia Roumeli is a charming, hidden escape for anyone seeking a distraction from the noisy restaurants, busy roads, and crowded destinations of Greece's mainland. Tucked away on the island's southern edge overlooking the rich turquoise and cobalt blue waters of the Libyan Sea, Agia Roumeli is a blissful, isolated getaway that, just like the breathtaking Agiofarago Beach in southern Crete, can only be reached on foot and by boat.
Although its name has changed throughout history, Agia Roumeli was built on the earthquake-decimated ruins of the ancient city of Tarra. Once an important, independently governed harbor town that minted its own currency and was revered for its oracle and temple dedicated to the god Apollo, modern Agia Roumeli abounds with Greek history, cultural wonder, outdoor adventures, and unforgettable food. Whether you plan to stay for a weekend or a lifetime, Agia Roumeli is worth the trip.
Explore Agia Roumeli on foot, by kayak, or through the eyes of locals
Lying at the base of two towering limestone and dolomite mountains that form the exit of the UNESCO World Heritage site, Samaria Gorge National Park, Agia Roumeli is the prime destination for active adventurers who want to explore the rich cultural history and biodiverse landscapes of Crete. Numerous walks and hikes can be started just outside town, including the roughly hour-and-a-half trek over the hill above Agia Roumeli that winds past its namesake castle, a now ruined, 18th-century military fortress built by the Ottoman Empire.
Several tours also operate in the area, each offering a distinct perspective on the town and a unique itinerary to enjoy it. The Samaria Experience, hosted by a local family and offered through CreteTravel, is a curated, four-day tour that showcases the best of all Agia Roumeli has to offer, including wine tastings and cooking classes, honey making, history and cultural tours, and outdoor activities. The Samaria National Park Sea Kayak Trip embarks from Ilingas beach in Sfakia Village, which is located southeast of Agia Roumeli, and is only accessible by boat or ferry. Over two days, this unique guided tour explores the waterways in and around Agia Roumeli and Loutro, another charming, quintessentially Cretan village inaccessible by car.
For those seeking a break from planned activities and curated experiences, the uncrowded beaches of Agia Roumeli are perfect for sunbathing and swimming, while diving from the cliffs and snorkeling through the warm waters below can be enjoyed at the western end of the village's beaches. Given its small population, dark skies, and minimal light pollution, Agia Roumeli is also an optimal destination for stargazing.
How to get to Agia Roumeli and where to eat
The restaurants of Agia Roumeli, many of them family-owned, highlight the fresh, rich, and healthy cuisine of the region. The goat and lamb offerings on the menus are often locally raised, while fresh seafood is sourced from the crystal-clear waters that attract so many visitors.
Perched on a hill overlooking the seemingly never-ending Libyan Sea, Hotel Calypso offers refuge to the tired and hungry alike. Its highly-rated menu features traditional Mediterranean fare, including lamb, goat, and fresh fish, as well as vegan and vegetarian plates. Other restaurants, including Faragi Tavern and Rousios, serve local Crete dishes, alongside house wines sourced from the many wineries that call the island home.
To visit Agia Roumeli, you must first fly into either Heraklion or Chania International Airport, the latter being the closer option. From either airport, you'll need to take a series of buses or private cars to the southern coast of the island, and then a ferry from Hora Sfakion, Sougia, or Paleochora, for the final leg into the secluded village. Consider taking a semi-private aerial tour over the White Mountains and Samaria that embarks from the city of Chania. While you won't land in Agia Roumeli, this tour offers a unique perspective of the region that you won't be able to experience anywhere else. Finally, no journey to Crete would be complete without a visit to the village of Elafonissi. This breathtaking oceanside escape is home to the world's best pink sand beach and is the perfect way to complete your Greek island getaway.