Greece's Uniquely Charming, Hidden Village Is A Blissful Vacation Escape You Can Only Reach On Foot Or By Boat

The Greek islands have long been flocked to for their sunny skies, pristine beaches, and rich culture. Whether it's the postcard-worthy, iconic blue houses of Mykonos, the mesmerizing calderas of Santorini, or the traditional villages of Corfu, each of Greece's 6,000 islands and islets makes its own case for a unique and worthwhile vacation.

One of many idyllic and quintessentially Greek getaways on the country's largest island, Crete, Agia Roumeli is a charming, hidden escape for anyone seeking a distraction from the noisy restaurants, busy roads, and crowded destinations of Greece's mainland. Tucked away on the island's southern edge overlooking the rich turquoise and cobalt blue waters of the Libyan Sea, Agia Roumeli is a blissful, isolated getaway that, just like the breathtaking Agiofarago Beach in southern Crete, can only be reached on foot and by boat.

Although its name has changed throughout history, Agia Roumeli was built on the earthquake-decimated ruins of the ancient city of Tarra. Once an important, independently governed harbor town that minted its own currency and was revered for its oracle and temple dedicated to the god Apollo, modern Agia Roumeli abounds with Greek history, cultural wonder, outdoor adventures, and unforgettable food. Whether you plan to stay for a weekend or a lifetime, Agia Roumeli is worth the trip.