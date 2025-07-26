Florida's Underrated Cattle Ranch Turned Nature Reserve Offers Outdoor Fun Among Wandering Wildlife
To wander among some of Florida's most wonderful wildlife, journey over to Polk County. There, you'll find an unsung natural paradise called the Circle B Bar Reserve. This lovely patch of wild land hugs the northwest shore of the sprawling, 4,500-acre Lake Hancock, right on the outskirts of the city of Lakeland. You shouldn't have any trouble getting there, even if you're not from around these parts. Tampa and Orlando, which both house international airports, are only about an hour's drive away.
Wondering what a trip to this jungly nook of the Sunshine State entails? Endless outdoor fun spent meandering along the reserve's winding trails is all but guaranteed. "You're going to see nature very, very close up in their natural habitat, and not in a zoo," Jeff Spence, the now-retired director of the Polk County Parks and Natural Resources Division, told Visit Florida.
Animals have long resided in Circle B Bar. However, if you were to visit in the mid-1900s, you would have been far more likely to see livestock roaming the grounds. The land once served as a cattle ranch, founded in 1949 by a couple named Al and Betty Bellotto. Fast-forward to December 2000, when the county, in collaboration with the Southwest Florida Water Management District, bought the property from the Bellotto family, turning it into a protected haven for the diverse ecosystems and critters that call it home today.
See Florida wildlife at the Circle B Bar Reserve
Encompassing nearly 1,300 acres, the Circle B Bar Reserve is a spectacle to behold. Of course, the free admission (available at the time of writing) is certainly a draw. But the natural views are really the most magical aspect of all. A Tripadvisor reviewer writes, "A great variety of trails through the woods and marshes. Saw so much wildlife including six gators and all kinds of birds."
That's right, Circle B Bar should be up there on the list of the most alligator-filled destinations in Florida because it's absolutely teeming with the massive, armored reptilian beasts. The park even has a trail called Alligator Alley, which runs alongside Lake Hancock, so you'll definitely want to avoid swimming in the alligator-infested waters – not to mention the harmful blue-green algae known to crop up there. Unfortunately, a portion of the popular path is closed at the time of this writing because of active alligator nesting sites in the area.
But fret not, there's more to see, starting with the Polk Nature Discovery Center, which is one of the best spots to begin your outdoor excursion. From the educational facility, which is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m., you can access four different routes: the Shady Oak, Lost Bridge, Treefrog, and Heron Hideout trails. As you can probably tell by the name, the lattermost path (an easy jaunt that spans about a mile out-and-back) makes for one of the best birdwatching destinations in the reserve, so be sure to bring your binoculars.
Here's what you need to know before you visit
While roaming through the Circle B Bar Reserve, always stay on the marked paths. The trails can become quite muddy and slick when it rains, so tread carefully to keep from slipping. And although it's always nice to smell your best, you'll want to forgo lathering on any perfume or scented lotion before heading to the park because they can entice insects, such as mosquitoes, which Florida has a lot of. Opt to spritz on some insect repellent instead.
If you're not feeling up to walking through the reserve, you can also sign up for free guided tram tours of the reserve's Banana Creek Marsh. They're only available a few times each month, so be sure to snag your spot ahead of time. The park itself is open daily from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. during Standard Time, but you'll have a couple more hours to explore the grounds during Daylight Savings Time, when it's open from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Bad news for Fido: Pets are not allowed in the reserve. Playing music is also prohibited, and you'll want to avoid making any loud noises altogether, such as yelling or speaking loudly, because it can spook the wildlife.
Also, keep in mind that the Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 until November 30 each year, so be sure to stay up-to-date on the weather and carefully plan your trip out before plugging the Circle B Bar into your GPS. As always, leave no trace and enjoy the view.