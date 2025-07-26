India's Temple City Is A Coastal Gem With Beaches, Seafood, And One Of The World's Most Astounding Festivals
Whether you're looking for a spiritual getaway or a relaxing beach escape, a trip to Puri, India, is sure to be unforgettable. With its mix of picture-perfect beaches, fascinating temples, and extraordinary events, Puri is the ultimate destination for travelers seeking both beauty and culture. Located in Odisha, India, the easiest way to reach Puri is by flying into Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar, which is 38 miles away from town. After landing, Puri is reachable by taxi, bus, or train. Puri is also accessible by train from Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and other cities across India, although the journey will take many hours, so it's not advised.
You'll find plenty of hotel options across the city, but one of the top-rated is Mayfair Heritage Puri New Odisha. The 4-star hotel has gorgeous scenery with its surrounding tropical gardens and ocean views. And with an onsite restaurant, a swimming pool, and a fitness center, you're bound to have a comfortable and memorable stay.
A vibrant beach destination in India
If you're looking for a tropical paradise in India, this is it. Located along the Bay of Bengal, you have a number of stunning beaches to choose from, but don't skip some time at Puri Beach, the city's main beach and "one of the best beaches in India," according to one Tripadvisor reviewer. If you're seeking a quieter beach day, head to Balighai Beach, just a few miles outside of Puri. You'll also find Asia's biggest internal saltwater lake right in Puri, Chilika Lake, which is a gem for birdwatchers, nature lovers, or anyone just seeking a serene spot to relax by the water.
India is undoubtedly one of the most mouth-watering food destinations, so it's no surprise that foodies will also love diving into the regional cuisine. As a beachside destination, Puri really shines when it comes to its seafood, which includes must-tries like machha besara Puri, a fish cooked in mustard curry, and chingudi jhola Puri, a prawn curry. The Fisherman's Kitchen Puri is one of the city's top-rated seafood establishments, along with Wildgrass Restaurant. While you're in Puri, don't shy away from sampling some of Puri's local desserts either, which include treats like rasgullas, a sugary Indian cottage cheese-based dumpling, and chhena poda, which is essentially an Indian cheesecake with a caramelized exterior and a spongy texture.
The rich culture of Puri
India is full of beautiful and culture-rich destinations like India's "pink city," Jaipur, and Puri is no exception. While here, don't skip visiting the Jagannath Temple, dedicated to Bhagwan Jagannath, or the "Lord of the Universe." As one of four pilgrimage sites for India's Hindu communities, the jaw-dropping temple dates back to the 12th century, and is open daily from 5 a.m. until midnight. Avoid crowds by visiting around 7 a.m. or 9 p.m., and keep in mind that over 20 different rituals are performed daily. The temple is free to visit, but there is a small fee to see the temple's kitchen, which is said to be one of the largest in the world, with the capacity to feed 100,000 people a day.
The Jagannath Temple is also the site of one of Puri's most significant traditions. Here, millions of people gather every year for Rath Yatra, in which images of deities made from wood, cloth, and resin are led to the city's various temples by chariot. Taking place in June or July, Rath Yatra involves the procession of three deities — Lord Jagannath, and his two siblings, Balabhadra and Subhadra. While the festival happens in other cities across India and other South Asian countries, Puri's is considered the biggest, with the world's largest chariot procession. The chariots themselves are ornate and impressive as well, made over the course of 42 days with over 4,000 pieces of wood, and can only be constructed by specific families with hereditary rights.
Puri is a city steeped in spirituality that's particularly significant for Hindus, so it's important to be mindful of local customs while here. It's best to avoid public displays of affection. And at religious sites, dress modestly and ask permission before taking photos.