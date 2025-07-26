India's Temple City Is A Coastal Gem With Beaches, Seafood, And One Of The World's Most Astounding Festivals

India is full of beautiful and culture-rich destinations like India's "pink city," Jaipur, and Puri is no exception. While here, don't skip visiting the Jagannath Temple, dedicated to Bhagwan Jagannath, or the "Lord of the Universe." As one of four pilgrimage sites for India's Hindu communities, the jaw-dropping temple dates back to the 12th century, and is open daily from 5 a.m. until midnight. Avoid crowds by visiting around 7 a.m. or 9 p.m., and keep in mind that over 20 different rituals are performed daily. The temple is free to visit, but there is a small fee to see the temple's kitchen, which is said to be one of the largest in the world, with the capacity to feed 100,000 people a day.

The Jagannath Temple is also the site of one of Puri's most significant traditions. Here, millions of people gather every year for Rath Yatra, in which images of deities made from wood, cloth, and resin are led to the city's various temples by chariot. Taking place in June or July, Rath Yatra involves the procession of three deities — Lord Jagannath, and his two siblings, Balabhadra and Subhadra. While the festival happens in other cities across India and other South Asian countries, Puri's is considered the biggest, with the world's largest chariot procession. The chariots themselves are ornate and impressive as well, made over the course of 42 days with over 4,000 pieces of wood, and can only be constructed by specific families with hereditary rights.

Puri is a city steeped in spirituality that's particularly significant for Hindus, so it's important to be mindful of local customs while here. It's best to avoid public displays of affection. And at religious sites, dress modestly and ask permission before taking photos.