Canada's Cozy Harbor Is A Fresh Seafood Hot Spot Serving Daily Catches And Dramatic Attractions

Canada has many claims to fame, many of which don't revolve around Maple syrup, poutine, or ice hockey. Interestingly, this expansive country boasts the most lakes in the world, and Canada's coastline is also the longest in the world, spanning over 151,000 miles. While this means Canada has an abundance of stunning beaches, islands, and quaint seaside towns, it also makes it a seafood lover's paradise. Located on the west coast, Digby is a notable harbor in Nova Scotia that utilizes its strategic coastal location and has gained a reputation for having excellent seafood — especially lobster and scallops, which thrive in the Bay of Fundy.

In Canada, you are never too far from great seafood or fresh fish, but this cozy harbor is a must-visit for those who value a quality catch. Digby is located in the far east of Canada, along the Bay of Fundy. From Digby, visitors can take advantage of the year-round ferry that goes to Saint John, New Brunswick — just 110 miles from the lobster capital of the world. As you might assume, if you are a lover of the freshest underwater delicacies, then you can guarantee that a trip to this charming corner of Canada will satisfy your cravings.

Digby is located close to Briar Island nature reserve, as well as Bear River, which is just 15 minutes away and is known as 'The Tidal Village on Stilts.' As you can imagine, visiting Digby provides an amazing mix of culture, unique attractions, and world-class delicacies.