Canada's Cozy Harbor Is A Fresh Seafood Hot Spot Serving Daily Catches And Dramatic Attractions
Canada has many claims to fame, many of which don't revolve around Maple syrup, poutine, or ice hockey. Interestingly, this expansive country boasts the most lakes in the world, and Canada's coastline is also the longest in the world, spanning over 151,000 miles. While this means Canada has an abundance of stunning beaches, islands, and quaint seaside towns, it also makes it a seafood lover's paradise. Located on the west coast, Digby is a notable harbor in Nova Scotia that utilizes its strategic coastal location and has gained a reputation for having excellent seafood — especially lobster and scallops, which thrive in the Bay of Fundy.
In Canada, you are never too far from great seafood or fresh fish, but this cozy harbor is a must-visit for those who value a quality catch. Digby is located in the far east of Canada, along the Bay of Fundy. From Digby, visitors can take advantage of the year-round ferry that goes to Saint John, New Brunswick — just 110 miles from the lobster capital of the world. As you might assume, if you are a lover of the freshest underwater delicacies, then you can guarantee that a trip to this charming corner of Canada will satisfy your cravings.
Digby is located close to Briar Island nature reserve, as well as Bear River, which is just 15 minutes away and is known as 'The Tidal Village on Stilts.' As you can imagine, visiting Digby provides an amazing mix of culture, unique attractions, and world-class delicacies.
Digby is the scallop capital of the world
There is nothing quite like the taste of deliciously fresh seafood, and Digby is a haven for those who love to enjoy local cuisine. Most importantly, though, Digby scallops have made a name for themselves, and the cozy harbor town is known as the scallop capital of the world. Indulging in scallops found in the Bay of Fundy is a fantastic way to sink your teeth into the region's rich maritime history, and you won't have to venture far to try some of the best.
Visitors will be spoiled for choice given the many restaurants that serve up fresh seafood delicacies, but according to Tripadvisor, Fundy Restaurant is "the greatest place on earth," where visitors can indulge in "the best food in the most beautiful place." In addition, reviewers highly recommend The Crows Nest and Antonio's Seafood & Grill Restaurant for tasty scallops and fresh fish. For an extra special seafood experience, you need to set aside some time to visit The Fish Market, which has been described on Yelp as serving the "highest quality seafood ... at the most reasonable price."
While strolling through town, you will notice plenty of opportunities to try the town's world-class scallops, and this is also a great time to browse some of the local gift shops and soak up the rich maritime history that is prominent around town. You will also notice the brightly colored boats dotted around the water, which have become a symbol of this picturesque harbor.
Bucket list activities and attractions in Digby
While tasting the local seafood is perhaps the top thing to do in Digby, there are plenty of other non-food-related activities to enjoy in between meals. Tourists can visit the three memorial sites of renowned artist Maud Lewis, as well as the Digby Pier Lighthouse and the Point Prim Lighthouse, the latter of which is the best place to watch the sunset (to the sound of local bagpipes!). In terms of hiking, the Van Tassel Lake Trail is one of the most beautiful hikes and takes around an hour to complete.
If you are wondering what the best time to visit is, Digby certainly comes alive in the summer months, and this is a great time to get outdoors and enjoy coastal walks or boat trips. Seafood lovers can experience the Scallop Days annual celebration held each August, which pays homage to the harbor's heritage in the fishing industry. If you want to spot local humpback, finback, or minke whales — or the rare North Atlantic right whale — the best time to visit is between June and October. After all, the Bay of Fundy is one of the best destinations in the world for whale watching.
Perhaps one of the most dramatic attractions in Digby is the Bay of Fundy itself, which boasts the highest tides in the world. From Digby, you can watch in amazement as the bay transforms before your eyes, emptying a staggering 1 billion tonnes of water twice per day, making this harbor town a truly unique vacation destination.