The 'Surfing Capital Of France' Is A Vibrant Seaside Town With Stunning Beaches And Fresh Seafood

Australia's Gold Coast, the Bukit Peninsula in Indonesia, and the Hawaiian island of Oahu are widely considered some of the best surf spots in the world. Europe has its own rankings, with Mundaka, Spain, and Nazaré, Portugal — famous for its 100-foot big waves — often topping the list. Not far down the coast from Mundaka, and this Basque surf town that has one of the best beaches in Spain, is Biarritz, nicknamed the "surfing capital of France."

Exactly why are the conditions so good in the coastal city tucked between the Pyrénées and the Atlantic Ocean? Biarritz beaches face the Bay of Biscay, known for year-round ocean swells, warmer-than-usual water temperatures, and diverse wave types suitable for beginners and experts alike. With more than 200 days of rideable waves each year, Biarritz sees a steady stream of visitors, and the historic resort town has transformed to accommodate them. Beautiful beaches, elegant architecture, and a lively food scene await, even if you have no plans to surf.