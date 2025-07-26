The 'Surfing Capital Of France' Is A Vibrant Seaside Town With Stunning Beaches And Fresh Seafood
Australia's Gold Coast, the Bukit Peninsula in Indonesia, and the Hawaiian island of Oahu are widely considered some of the best surf spots in the world. Europe has its own rankings, with Mundaka, Spain, and Nazaré, Portugal — famous for its 100-foot big waves — often topping the list. Not far down the coast from Mundaka, and this Basque surf town that has one of the best beaches in Spain, is Biarritz, nicknamed the "surfing capital of France."
Exactly why are the conditions so good in the coastal city tucked between the Pyrénées and the Atlantic Ocean? Biarritz beaches face the Bay of Biscay, known for year-round ocean swells, warmer-than-usual water temperatures, and diverse wave types suitable for beginners and experts alike. With more than 200 days of rideable waves each year, Biarritz sees a steady stream of visitors, and the historic resort town has transformed to accommodate them. Beautiful beaches, elegant architecture, and a lively food scene await, even if you have no plans to surf.
Hit the beach and dine on fresh fish
Surfers typically head to La Côte des Basques, a wide, sandy beach just south of the town's center, where the conditions are ideal for beginners. But the most popular beach in general is La Grande Plage, positioned right in front of the old town. With its iconic striped umbrellas and designated areas for swimming, it's easily accessible via a waterfront promenade lined with cafes and shops. For a more laid-back beach experience, check out the petite Plage du Port Vieux, a quiet cove framed by rocky cliffs, and the peaceful Plage Miramar, a great spot to catch the sunset.
There are excellent dining options around all the city's beaches. Near La Côte des Basques, try Saline Ceviche Bar for Peruvian-style ceviche and Hawaiian-inspired small plates. Go for grilled seafood and local wine at Chez Albert, close to the pier near La Grande Plage and Plage du Port Vieux, or dine on fresh fish with a bay view at La Rotonde overlooking Plage Miramar. If you love France's surf capital, check out this Basque town between Saint-Jean-De-Luz and Biarritz with beachside bars and cute boutiques.
Plan a trip to Biarritz
Biarritz has a small airport, located about 10 minutes away from downtown by car (or 45 minutes using public transportation). Buses connect Biarritz to nearby destinations like San Sebastián, Spain (just over an hour), which is alternatively about 45 minutes away by car. Bordeaux, France, is about two-and-a-half hours away by either train or car. Once in Biarritz, you won't need to drive: The city center is walkable, and beaches are easy to reach on foot.
There are lots of places to stay in the area. Especially convenient options include Hôtel de l'Ocean ($199 per night), located near the port, and the refined Hôtel de Silhouette ($280 per night), near Halles de Biarritz, a colorful marketplace that's a perfect place to shop for local cheeses and regional delicacies. If you're interested in exploring more French marketplaces in the Basque Country, check out Saint-Jean-de-Luz, a quaint village with a bustling market scene and sprawling white sand beach.