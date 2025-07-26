The 'Wine Capital Of Washington' Is A Charming City With Gorgeous Vineyards, Kayaking, And Sweet Sunshine

Prosser's reputation as Washington's wine capital is well-deserved, seeing as there are over 30 wineries in and around the city. The area's delightful Mediterranean climate creates the perfect conditions for growing premium wine grapes and producing some of the most celebrated varieties like Cabernet, Chardonnay, and Merlot.

Airfield Estates and Martinez & Martinez are two of Prosser's most beloved wineries. The former is praised for its pre-1950s feel, airy atmosphere, and impressive wine selection. Their sauvignon blanc is a must-try. The latter has set itself apart from the competition through its top-notch service, knowledgeable staff, and reasonable prices. If you visit Martinez & Martinez, make sure to try the Carmenere; one Google reviewer says it "is next to none." Just keep in mind that the best time to go wine tasting in Prosser is lunchtime, as most places in the area (including these two) are only open between 11 am and 5-6 pm.

If you're looking for a more educational experience that offers insight into the history of winemaking, local vintners, and the geology of the area, then the Clore Center is the spot for you. Open Thursday through Saturday, this Prosser gem gives you the ultimate historical rundown without skipping out on the fun wine tasting experience. No matter which Prosser venue you end up checking out, though, you'll probably want to bring a bottle or two of your favorite variety back home, so make sure to read through Rick Steves' game-changing tips on how to transport your wine souvenirs in one piece. After all of the wine tastings, your evenings can be spent exploring the charming, historic downtown, where you can shop your way through all the favorite local spots, including Wild Heart Antiques and In Stitches.