The 'Wine Capital Of Washington' Is A Charming City With Gorgeous Vineyards, Kayaking, And Sweet Sunshine
While just about everyone dreams of being whisked away to a vineyard-filled holiday in Tuscany, the absolute best destination in Italy for wine lovers, the truth of the matter is that you don't have to cross oceans and continents to get a proper glass of Cabernet or Merlot.
Right in the heart of Yakima Valley, you'll find Prosser, a charming city known as the "Wine Capital of Washington." Surrounded by lush, rolling hills blanketed in vineyards, Prosser brings that Italian countryside feel much closer. As one of the oldest towns in Yakima County (founded in the 1880s), this underrated gem also promises visitors history and a quaint downtown area. Here, travelers can stroll past impressively preserved buildings, boutique shops, and cozy cafes after a long day of wine tasting.
You'll find Prosser about 190 miles southeast of Seattle and less than 50 miles southeast of Yakima – pretty accessible considering its quiet, countryside feel. No matter which of these hubs you're coming from, though, you're guaranteed a fairly scenic and rest-area-filled drive along Interstate 82. And while there are some non-stop public transport options you can choose if you're coming from Yakima, chances are you'll need a car to explore all of the area's wineries and outdoor attractions. So, even if you're flying into Washington, renting something practical at the airport is always a good idea.
Prosser's inviting vineyards and city charm
Prosser's reputation as Washington's wine capital is well-deserved, seeing as there are over 30 wineries in and around the city. The area's delightful Mediterranean climate creates the perfect conditions for growing premium wine grapes and producing some of the most celebrated varieties like Cabernet, Chardonnay, and Merlot.
Airfield Estates and Martinez & Martinez are two of Prosser's most beloved wineries. The former is praised for its pre-1950s feel, airy atmosphere, and impressive wine selection. Their sauvignon blanc is a must-try. The latter has set itself apart from the competition through its top-notch service, knowledgeable staff, and reasonable prices. If you visit Martinez & Martinez, make sure to try the Carmenere; one Google reviewer says it "is next to none." Just keep in mind that the best time to go wine tasting in Prosser is lunchtime, as most places in the area (including these two) are only open between 11 am and 5-6 pm.
If you're looking for a more educational experience that offers insight into the history of winemaking, local vintners, and the geology of the area, then the Clore Center is the spot for you. Open Thursday through Saturday, this Prosser gem gives you the ultimate historical rundown without skipping out on the fun wine tasting experience. No matter which Prosser venue you end up checking out, though, you'll probably want to bring a bottle or two of your favorite variety back home, so make sure to read through Rick Steves' game-changing tips on how to transport your wine souvenirs in one piece. After all of the wine tastings, your evenings can be spent exploring the charming, historic downtown, where you can shop your way through all the favorite local spots, including Wild Heart Antiques and In Stitches.
Kayaking, hiking, and taking in that Prosser sunshine
Don't let the nickname fool you; Prosser is much more than just a wine lover's escape. Thanks to the Yakima River's gentle currents, all kayakers, from beginners to seasoned experts, are invited to paddle past the vineyards and wildlife habitats, immersing themselves in the peaceful rural landscape. For those who don't feel confident in their kayaking abilities just yet, there are always guided tours you can try. These tours usually last between two and three hours and boast amenities such as bench seats and overhead shade canopies — a must if you visit during one of Prosser's 300+ days of sunshine a year.
The city's balmy weather will ultimately work out to travelers' advantage, though, as this creates the perfect conditions for hiking, biking, and picnicking. The best place to boot up? Head to the Ginkgo Petrified Forest State Park, just a little over 75 miles north of Prosser. With its ancient petrified trees and interpretive displays, this well-kept secret promises a fascinating glimpse into the region's prehistoric past. And if you don't mind a longer drive (think over five hours), a trip to Lake Diablo, Washington's gorgeous, turquoise gem full of trails, canoeing, and camping spots, is non-negotiable.
But what really sets Posser apart is its annual Great Prosser Balloon Rally. Held every September, this is the event that fills the valley skies with dozens of dreamy hot air balloons. You'll need to get up early since the launch is at dawn, but the rally is free to attend. Even those who don't dare to climb aboard a hot air balloon can still watch the launches from below, grab breakfast from one of the local food trucks, and snap some breathtaking pictures. Just be at Prosser Airport by 6:30 am for the best views.