Avoid The Adirondacks Crowds For This Little-Visited Northeastern Mountain Range With The Same Charming Vibe

Far from the crowded streets and towering skyscrapers of Manhattan, New York's Adirondacks have long been a gateway to the outdoors. Located in a 6-million-acre state park in Upstate New York, the Adirondack Mountains are a gorgeous, historical part of the much larger Appalachian Range and the largest publicly-protected natural region in the contiguous United States. That said, the Adirondacks' sublime natural beauty and convenient location between New York City and New England can be a curse as well as a blessing. Many of Adirondack Park's top attractions are often afflicted with large crowds and heavy traffic. This became a particularly irksome problem during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic when state officials began encouraging travelers to seek out alternative destinations in New York. One of the many other mountainous regions in New York State that proved to be a superb Adirondack alternative was the underrated Taconic Mountains.

Like the Adirondacks, the Taconic Mountains are a sub-range of the larger Appalachian Mountains, extending across New York. Unlike the Adirondacks, the Taconic Mountains also extend into New England, offering travelers a taste of charming New England small towns alongside the splendor of Upstate New York. Just two to three hours from New York City and Boston, the Taconics are the perfect blend of remoteness and convenience. And though the Taconic Mountains don't reach elevations quite as high as the highest mountains in the Adirondacks, the region's numerous peaks and ranges are more than high enough to offer spectacular views, amazing hikes, and some of the best outdoor recreation in the Northeastern United States!