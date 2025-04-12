Avoid The Adirondacks Crowds For This Little-Visited Northeastern Mountain Range With The Same Charming Vibe
Far from the crowded streets and towering skyscrapers of Manhattan, New York's Adirondacks have long been a gateway to the outdoors. Located in a 6-million-acre state park in Upstate New York, the Adirondack Mountains are a gorgeous, historical part of the much larger Appalachian Range and the largest publicly-protected natural region in the contiguous United States. That said, the Adirondacks' sublime natural beauty and convenient location between New York City and New England can be a curse as well as a blessing. Many of Adirondack Park's top attractions are often afflicted with large crowds and heavy traffic. This became a particularly irksome problem during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic when state officials began encouraging travelers to seek out alternative destinations in New York. One of the many other mountainous regions in New York State that proved to be a superb Adirondack alternative was the underrated Taconic Mountains.
Like the Adirondacks, the Taconic Mountains are a sub-range of the larger Appalachian Mountains, extending across New York. Unlike the Adirondacks, the Taconic Mountains also extend into New England, offering travelers a taste of charming New England small towns alongside the splendor of Upstate New York. Just two to three hours from New York City and Boston, the Taconics are the perfect blend of remoteness and convenience. And though the Taconic Mountains don't reach elevations quite as high as the highest mountains in the Adirondacks, the region's numerous peaks and ranges are more than high enough to offer spectacular views, amazing hikes, and some of the best outdoor recreation in the Northeastern United States!
The Taconic Mountains are an underrated region of the Appalachians
Though they don't get as much attention as their neighboring ranges, the Taconic Mountains sit in pretty prime real estate within the Northeast Appalachians. Geographically, the range lies along the eastern edge of New York State, extending to northwestern Connecticut, western Massachusetts, and into Vermont. While this setup doesn't quite match the breathtaking five-state views of Virginia's Big Walker Lookout, you can get great views of four different states from many of the highest points in the Taconics. The range lies in a long, northerly line to the south of the Adirondacks and to the north of the Hudson Highlands, with the Catskills to the west and the Berkshires and Green Mountains to the east.
Even without the prominent summit of Mount Marcy in the Adirondacks or New Hampshire's formidable Mount Washington, the Taconic Mountains do have plenty of notable peaks of their own. Mount Equinox, the range's highest peak, reaches an elevation of about 3,840 feet. Other Taconic summits hold records as the highest points in two different states. Mount Greylock, with an elevation of 3,491 feet, is the highest point in Massachusetts, while Mount Frissell's southwest shoulder is the highest point in Connecticut, at 2,380 feet. Nearby Bear Mountain is also the highest mountain in Connecticut.
Many of the Taconic Mountains display some of the most diverse forest eco-regions in New York State and New England, including rare old-growth forests that escaped the extensive logging that has long impacted the region's forests. And while the Taconic Mountains are right next to the Catskills, geologically they're much older, dating back around 440 million years.
Find hidden gem parks in four states across the Taconics
The Adirondacks largely sit within one large state park site (Adirondack Park) which protects both natural areas and small mountain towns. In contrast, the Taconic Range features several amazing state parks and natural reserves spread out across its four states. The Taconic Region of New York's state park system boasts some of the most underrated outdoor destinations in the entire state. Most notably, the Copake Falls and Rudd Pond Areas of Taconic State Park offer visitors spectacular mountain views, scenic trails, peaceful lakes, and excellent camping options. On the Massachusetts side, the Taconic Range is also home to the gorgeous Pittsfield State Forest, plus the exquisite Bash Bish Falls State Park and its namesake waterfall (which happens to be the largest waterfall in Massachusetts). In Vermont, Taconic Mountains Ramble State Park has views that rival the more famous Green Mountains further north, plus a lovely Japanese-style garden!
Thanks to this diversity of state parks and scenic regions, the Taconic Mountains have hiking trails that match Ampersand Mountain's thrilling Adirondack hikes. Many of the Taconic's highest summits (like Mount Equinox and Mount Greylock) are reachable via well-maintained trails. If you're up for an even bigger challenge, the Taconic Crest Trail covers nearly 36 miles through Massachusetts and into New York and Vermont. A few parts of the Taconic Mountains even contain segments of the world-famous Appalachian Trail!
If you visit the range in the wintertime, you can treat yourself to some winter sports fun at the Taconic Mountains' many ski resorts. Though the area is less populated than the Catskills, you can find great small towns like Pittsfield, Massachusetts, complete with cozy lodging, great dining opportunities, and plenty of unique attractions.