One Of The Best Beaches In The United Kingdom Is A Pristine Emerald Bay With Caribbean-Like Waters

It seems the United Kingdom is constantly leaving travelers feeling disappointed. Stonehenge has been called one of the most underwhelming monuments in the world, and travel expert Rick Steves even says the United Kingdom is one of his least favorite places in Europe. But when it comes to visiting the United Kingdom, the hidden gems are where the magic lies. And, if you've been craving a dreamy beach getaway without the crowds, you might be surprised to find it in Wales. In the southwest county of Pembrokeshire lies a serene curve of peachy shoreline and azure waters to rival the Caribbean. Known as Barafundle Bay, it's tucked snugly between two craggy headlands blanketed in lush green meadows, and is often ranked as one of the best in the country.

Although the surrounding Irish Sea might be slightly tepid year-round, this means you can enjoy an invigorating swim without the nuisance of beachgoers crowding the shore. A considerable trek across clifftops and rolling hills precedes your arrival to Barafundle Bay — another deterrent against overwhelming crowds. These walking trails also form a section of the Wales Coast Path, which surrounds the entire coastline of the country. Reaching the golden sand, the bay stretches out for miles ahead. Take a refreshing stroll along the towering cliffs as turquoise waves lap at your feet, or find a sandy spot to sunbathe and admire the picturesque coastal view.

The area is fairly remote with limited public transport options, so driving is recommended. The nearest parking spot is at Stackpole Quay, an old harbor just north of Barafundle Bay, about a five-minute drive from the village of Stackpole. The historic town of Pembroke is roughly 10 minutes away by car, making Barafundle Bay a great day trip option if you're staying in the area.