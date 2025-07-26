One Of The Best Beaches In The United Kingdom Is A Pristine Emerald Bay With Caribbean-Like Waters
It seems the United Kingdom is constantly leaving travelers feeling disappointed. Stonehenge has been called one of the most underwhelming monuments in the world, and travel expert Rick Steves even says the United Kingdom is one of his least favorite places in Europe. But when it comes to visiting the United Kingdom, the hidden gems are where the magic lies. And, if you've been craving a dreamy beach getaway without the crowds, you might be surprised to find it in Wales. In the southwest county of Pembrokeshire lies a serene curve of peachy shoreline and azure waters to rival the Caribbean. Known as Barafundle Bay, it's tucked snugly between two craggy headlands blanketed in lush green meadows, and is often ranked as one of the best in the country.
Although the surrounding Irish Sea might be slightly tepid year-round, this means you can enjoy an invigorating swim without the nuisance of beachgoers crowding the shore. A considerable trek across clifftops and rolling hills precedes your arrival to Barafundle Bay — another deterrent against overwhelming crowds. These walking trails also form a section of the Wales Coast Path, which surrounds the entire coastline of the country. Reaching the golden sand, the bay stretches out for miles ahead. Take a refreshing stroll along the towering cliffs as turquoise waves lap at your feet, or find a sandy spot to sunbathe and admire the picturesque coastal view.
The area is fairly remote with limited public transport options, so driving is recommended. The nearest parking spot is at Stackpole Quay, an old harbor just north of Barafundle Bay, about a five-minute drive from the village of Stackpole. The historic town of Pembroke is roughly 10 minutes away by car, making Barafundle Bay a great day trip option if you're staying in the area.
Tips for visiting Barafundle Bay and other nearby beaches
Since the only way to access the beach at Barafundle Bay is by walking the coastal path, make sure to wear sturdy shoes. Depending on speed, and whether you want to enjoy the coastal scenery as you go, the half-mile walk from Stackpole Quay to Barafundle Bay can take anywhere from 10 to 30 minutes. Once you reach the cliff's edge, you will need to descend a steep, narrow staircase with uneven steps down to the beach.
The beach is open to dogs, so you can spend the day on the sand with your furry friend. In terms of amenities, be aware that the only restrooms available are at Stackpole Quay, and there aren't any restrooms on the actual beach. Additionally, you'll also want to bring your own picnic to enjoy on the beach (making sure to take everything with you when you leave), or grab refreshments at the Boathouse Tea-room at Stackpole Quay. Make sure to check the tide times and plan for low tide, since the beach space becomes very limited when the water rises.
There are also a few other beaches and landmarks in the area you can easily visit. Follow the coastal path all the way to the end of the headland (roughly 15 minutes) and you'll reach Stackpole Head — a fantastic viewpoint of the deep blue sea crashing against the rugged coastline. And just a 15-minute drive northeast is Freshwater East Beach, another stretch of buttery sand. The shores here are easily accessed through gentler slopes, making it an ideal beach spot for anyone who would rather not trek down steep cliffs. It's also less remote, with places to eat and stay a short distance away.
Planning your trip to Wales
For a truly unforgettable visit to Barafundle Bay, plan to stay in Stackpole. Here, you'll find The Stackpole Inn — a charming country house serving delicious meals with sumptuous guest rooms. The stone façade thickly wrapped in ivy gives the inn a storybook setting. All rooms feature private bathrooms, and an overnight stay includes breakfast. After a thrilling day out on the sand, sit down for some hearty Welsh cuisine at their award-winning gastropub. Ingredients are locally-sourced and the seafood is fresh. Daily menu items include Pembrokeshire salmon, chargrilled Welsh steaks, and beer-battered cod with mushy peas. Then, retire to your cozy suite.
Another option is staying in Pembroke, a stunning town and the birthplace of King Henry VII, founder of the Tudor dynasty. The Coach House Hotel near Pembroke's rail station is a former coaching inn that now boasting luxurious guest rooms. Enjoy a scrumptious meal or drinks at the Coach House restaurant, where a terrace offers views of the town. There's also the Middlegate Hotel, a rustic guesthouse with en suite rooms, a cozy bar, restaurant, and gardens. Aside from a day trip to Barafundle Bay you could also visit Pembroke Castle, a magnificent Norman-era fortress and only about a 10-minute walk from both hotels.
As for making your way to Wales, flights leaving the United States will bring you to the shores of Cardiff, the Welsh capital. From there, you can hop on a train for roughly three hours to Pembroke. Driving yourself from Cardiff to Pembroke is slightly quicker, taking about two hours, which means you can head directly to Barafundle Bay for an unforgettable adventure along the Welsh coast.