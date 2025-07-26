Tucked Between Prague And Budapest Is Czechia's Storybook Town With Vineyards, Castles, And Endless Wine Tastings
Nestled in the Pálava Mountains, Mikulov has it all: beauty, history, and some of Europe's best wine. Although often overlooked by tourists in favor of cities like Prague, this picture-perfect town has all the charm you could want from a European vacation without the crowds. From its elegant chateau to a practically never-ending list of wineries, Mikulov is one of Czechia's best storybook towns.
With its location right along the Austrian border, Mikulov is well-connected to other cities in the region. Traveling from Vienna is the best option, as you can reach Mikulov in just a couple of hours and with only two changes. However, no matter where your travels take you throughout Europe, it will be possible to reach Mikulov. From Prague, for example — a common starting point for exploring the Czech Republic — it will take around five hours to reach Mikulov through public transportation. Czechia's second-largest city, Brno, is just over two hours away, but traveling from there will involve several different transfers.
Once in town, stay at Hotel Bonsai. Surrounded by Mikulov's picturesque vineyards, the top-rated hotel is located in a former farmhouse and offers charming accommodations with amenities like free breakfast and an on-site bar.
Mikulov is underrated wine region in Europe
With a rich, centuries-long history in winemaking, Mikulov is the starting point of the 40-mile Mikulov Wine Trail, which extends throughout the Mikulovská wine region. If you're a fan of white wine, you're really in luck. 80% of the region is dedicated to white wine — especially Welschriesling and Grüner Veltliner. Home to a number of cozy wine bars and wineries, you'll have no shortage of options throughout town. Specifically, the Mikulov Family Winery is a perfect starting point. Beyond that, Lipa Mikulov and Vinařství Volařík are two more great choices as well.
To sample some of the best wines that the region has to offer, make sure you head over to the Wine Salon of the Czech Republic in the neighboring town, Valtice. Located just 15 minutes away, and tucked within the wine cellars of a historic castle, you'll find 100 bottles selected annually by the Wine Salon-National Wine Competition of the Czech Republic, all of which are made using local grapes.
What to see and do in Mikulov
Europe is home to a number of hidden fairytale-like castles. And, as it turns out, one of these can be found right in Mikulov. The Mikulov Castle is a charming cliffside palace with a history that stretches back to the 13th century. That said, its current style dates back to the 1700s, when it was reconstructed after a fire. At the end of World War II, the structure was destroyed yet again by another fire. Thankfully, the palace was rebuilt to its former glory. Today, it serves as a regional museum, and houses a number of art collections and exhibits — even one dedicated to the region's wine production. Open from April through November, opening hours vary by month. Don't miss a chance to stroll through its impressive garden, which is typically open from April until September.
Apart from the castle, Mikulov is full of history and charm — from its 16th-century square (check out the sgraffito Knights' House) to a Baroque-style synagogue from the 1700s. History buffs also shouldn't skip a visit to the late-Gothic Kozí Hrádek, also known as the Goat Tower, which can be visited for a small fee whenever you see the flag at the top.
Finally, the town is also home to a historic Jewish cemetery, which has over 4,000 tombs, some over 400 years old, and the Dietrichstein Tomb, which houses the castle's former occupants. While in the region, it's also worth visiting Lednice — a picturesque town that's home to one of Europe's most captivating castles.