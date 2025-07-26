Tucked Between Prague And Budapest Is Czechia's Storybook Town With Vineyards, Castles, And Endless Wine Tastings

Nestled in the Pálava Mountains, Mikulov has it all: beauty, history, and some of Europe's best wine. Although often overlooked by tourists in favor of cities like Prague, this picture-perfect town has all the charm you could want from a European vacation without the crowds. From its elegant chateau to a practically never-ending list of wineries, Mikulov is one of Czechia's best storybook towns.

With its location right along the Austrian border, Mikulov is well-connected to other cities in the region. Traveling from Vienna is the best option, as you can reach Mikulov in just a couple of hours and with only two changes. However, no matter where your travels take you throughout Europe, it will be possible to reach Mikulov. From Prague, for example — a common starting point for exploring the Czech Republic — it will take around five hours to reach Mikulov through public transportation. Czechia's second-largest city, Brno, is just over two hours away, but traveling from there will involve several different transfers.

Once in town, stay at Hotel Bonsai. Surrounded by Mikulov's picturesque vineyards, the top-rated hotel is located in a former farmhouse and offers charming accommodations with amenities like free breakfast and an on-site bar.