Atlanta's Underrated Neighborhood Is A Culinary Georgia Hotspot With Full Of Murals And Michelin-Awarded Talent
Over recent years, Atlanta has emerged as a major cultural hub in America. Regarded as the hip hop capital of the country, it's also been nicknamed the "Hollywood of the South" thanks to the many tax incentives creatives receive for filming within the state of Georgia. Additionally, the LGBTQ+ community has also helped make Atlanta the "Gay Capital of the South," with plenty of creative neighborhoods serving up queer-friendly energy. Beyond that, the city also holds significance for keystone historical events, such as the Civil Rights Movement, and serves as the birthplace of Martin Luther King Jr. This is Atlanta to its core — exemplified by its neighborhoods and leafy suburbs that blend urban energy with historic charm.
That said, there's one neighborhood just south of downtown Atlanta that has risen to make a name for itself amongst the city's cultural accolades: Summerhill. With its own major historical significance well before the Civil Rights Movement, the area was a residential haven for formerly enslaved Black families and Jewish immigrants in the late 1800s. In the ensuing decades, social unrest resulted in many homes, shops, and restaurants closing down. But, since 2017, concerted efforts have helped in the redevelopment of Summerhill. Today, it is dotted with murals, Michelin-award restaurants, beer gardens, and bungalows lining the streets.
Where to eat Michelin-awarded food in Summerhill
Georgia Avenue is the beating pulse of Summerhill — it's "Main Street," so to speak. For a great bite, stroll down this bustling avenue until you cross paths with a red-brick building with the words "Little Bear" painted on it. The creation of Chef Jarrett Stieber, the restaurant's unique dishes are a representation of Jewish-Atlanta, inspired by his Jewish background and combined with the nuances of his home city. With exposed brick walls surrounding rustic wooden chairs and white marble-esque tables inside, cartoons of the chef and owner's late dog, Fernando, are dotted throughout the restaurant. Food-wise, Little Bear's pork tenderloin cooked in golden curry and its chicken liver custard with berry char siu sauce helped earn this joint a coveted Michelin Bib Gourmand. Open Wednesday through Sunday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., it's well worth a visit.
From there, make your away along Georgia Avenue for another 10 minutes until you reach Talat Market — which, funnily enough, translates to "Market Market" ("talat" means "market" in Thai). Another Michelin-awarded restaurant known for its Thai and Atlanta fusion, the space is in complete color contrast to Little Bear, and is housed inside a blue-brick building. Its industrial interior can be seen through the open garage doors, and street-side tables are laid out under red umbrellas. Inside, a beautiful blue-paletted mural featuring flowers and silhouettes of the owner's family members adorns the back wall. Make sure to enjoy the crispy rice salad and som tum before diving into the crab and pork curry. Talat Market is open Wednesday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Check out the murals that adorn Summerhill
On the walk from Little Bear to Talat Market, it's possible to spot roughly eight different murals decking the sides of buildings and walls. Much like the interiors of these two Michelin-awarded restaurants, Summerhill is beautified by its nearly 40 murals, many of which were created by local artists alongside members of the community during Community Paint Day. Through compassionate community listening sessions, artists painted murals that aren't only striking, but bear historical and cultural relevance to Atlanta.
Specifically, make sure you check out the Colin Kaepernick kneeling mural by Muhammad Yungai, the famous George Floyd mural by Dan Cooper, and a massive Gaia piece running along the side of a residential building across from Capital Gateway Park.
Think of Summerhill as an open-air art gallery, with visitors stopping by boutique shops, salons, and of course, the award-winning food that gives this neighborhood life. Once you're done, you can head out to explore even more of Atlanta's suburbs — like Dunwoody, an under-the-radar suburb brimming with award-winning food.