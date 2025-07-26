Atlanta's Underrated Neighborhood Is A Culinary Georgia Hotspot With Full Of Murals And Michelin-Awarded Talent

Over recent years, Atlanta has emerged as a major cultural hub in America. Regarded as the hip hop capital of the country, it's also been nicknamed the "Hollywood of the South" thanks to the many tax incentives creatives receive for filming within the state of Georgia. Additionally, the LGBTQ+ community has also helped make Atlanta the "Gay Capital of the South," with plenty of creative neighborhoods serving up queer-friendly energy. Beyond that, the city also holds significance for keystone historical events, such as the Civil Rights Movement, and serves as the birthplace of Martin Luther King Jr. This is Atlanta to its core — exemplified by its neighborhoods and leafy suburbs that blend urban energy with historic charm.

That said, there's one neighborhood just south of downtown Atlanta that has risen to make a name for itself amongst the city's cultural accolades: Summerhill. With its own major historical significance well before the Civil Rights Movement, the area was a residential haven for formerly enslaved Black families and Jewish immigrants in the late 1800s. In the ensuing decades, social unrest resulted in many homes, shops, and restaurants closing down. But, since 2017, concerted efforts have helped in the redevelopment of Summerhill. Today, it is dotted with murals, Michelin-award restaurants, beer gardens, and bungalows lining the streets.