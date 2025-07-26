The Most Affordable Airport For 2025 Is Tucked Away In The Ozarks With Family-Friendly Charm And Surreal Beauty
Next time you fly into the airport in Branson, Missouri, a Midwest mountain gem that dazzles during the holidays like no other, rest assured that you've scored the nation's best airfare. According to data collected by the Department of Transportation for the third quarter of 2024, this unassuming hub tucked away in the scenic Ozarks is the most affordable airport for 2025. Average fares at Branson Airport during that period are $90.76, nearly 5% more economical than fares at the nation's second most affordable airport in Hagerstown, Maryland where the average airfare is $94.57. Branson Airport's low prices are great news for budget travelers looking to bask in the family-friendly charm and surreal beauty of the Ozarks, a scenic region that's a hotspot for Midwesterners craving a fall vacation, per Samantha Brown.
Branson Airport was founded on several principles, including making air travel more affordable and delivering excellent customer service. The airport, which has served over a million fliers since opening in 2009, still delivers on these principles 16 years later. Passenger testimonials applaud the small airport for its friendliness, quick security screening and, of course, its great ticket and airport dining prices. When you depart from Branson after your Ozark getaway, expect a hearty send-off to accompany your great airfare. Keep your eye on the plane window for "The Branson Wave," an enthusiastic goodbye from ground crew expressing their gratitude for choosing Branson Airport.
Where to catch Branson's surreal beauty and family-friendly charm
Like Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, another Midwest airport that's widely recognized as North America's best, Branson Airport offers flights to other regional destinations. However, you won't be disappointed if you decide to keep your vacation local. Branson — located in the heart of the Ozarks about 3 hours north of Little Rock, Arkansas, and 45 minutes south of Springfield, Missouri — is brimming with family-friendly charm, surreal beauty, and plenty to do. The Associated Press even crowned Branson one of the country's top family vacation spots.
Take the family to soak in Branson's beauty at one of several viewpoints. For city views, there's the 230-foot-tall Inspiration Tower at Shepherd of the Hills and the 150-foot-tall Branson Ferris Wheel located at The Track, a popular fun park filled with rides and games. Postcard-worthy nature is on full display at the Route 165 Scenic Overlook, which showcases the glistening beauty of Table Rock Lake and the Table Rock Lake Dam. For equally stunning views, visit the overlook at Big Cedar Lodge. At Dewey Bald, a 40-foot tower located in the Ruth and Paul Henning Conservation Area, you'll find breathtaking panoramas of the White River.
Can't-miss, family-friendly adventures await at Silver Dollar City, an 1880s-themed amusement park, and along the Branson Scenic Railway, a nearly 2-hour train ride that rambles through Missouri and Arkansas. Nicknamed the Live Entertainment Capital of the World, Branson delivers spectacular shows at venues like Historic Owen Theatre and Hot Hits Theatre. For low-key family fun downtown, take the brood to crack codes at The Escape Branson, explore prehistoric fossils at the Dinosaur Museum, or grab some scoops at Mr. B's Ice Cream Parlor.