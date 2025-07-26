The Most Affordable Airport For 2025 Is Tucked Away In The Ozarks With Family-Friendly Charm And Surreal Beauty

Next time you fly into the airport in Branson, Missouri, a Midwest mountain gem that dazzles during the holidays like no other, rest assured that you've scored the nation's best airfare. According to data collected by the Department of Transportation for the third quarter of 2024, this unassuming hub tucked away in the scenic Ozarks is the most affordable airport for 2025. Average fares at Branson Airport during that period are $90.76, nearly 5% more economical than fares at the nation's second most affordable airport in Hagerstown, Maryland where the average airfare is $94.57. Branson Airport's low prices are great news for budget travelers looking to bask in the family-friendly charm and surreal beauty of the Ozarks, a scenic region that's a hotspot for Midwesterners craving a fall vacation, per Samantha Brown.

Branson Airport was founded on several principles, including making air travel more affordable and delivering excellent customer service. The airport, which has served over a million fliers since opening in 2009, still delivers on these principles 16 years later. Passenger testimonials applaud the small airport for its friendliness, quick security screening and, of course, its great ticket and airport dining prices. When you depart from Branson after your Ozark getaway, expect a hearty send-off to accompany your great airfare. Keep your eye on the plane window for "The Branson Wave," an enthusiastic goodbye from ground crew expressing their gratitude for choosing Branson Airport.