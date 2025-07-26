Locals Call This One Street In Southeast Portland The Real 'Ice Cream Capital Of Oregon'
I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream — especially during summer. Let's be real: nothing beats a yummy frozen treat on a hot day or for a post-dinner dessert on a warm night. Portland, Oregon, may be a trendy coffee city, but it also has its fair share of great ice cream. As it turns out, though, one particular area of Portland is home to so many top-rated ice cream shops that The Oregonian dubbed the city the "Ice Cream Capital of Oregon."
Southeast Division Street in Portland has as many as five popular ice cream shops, extending between the areas of Southeast 50th and Southeast 29th avenues. The ice cream shops there include Eb & Bean, Salt & Straw, Kate's Ice Cream, Pinolo Gelato, and Cornet Custard. There's even a sixth spot, Fifty Licks, located just two blocks away from Southeast Division Street. With all these great ice cream venues in such a close vicinity, the title appears well-earned.
Here's what Portland's ice cream hub offers
Portland is a uniquely tranquil city with a lively ice cream scene. All of these ice cream shops on Portland's Southeast Division Street have at least 4.3 stars on Yelp, including nearby Fifty Licks. However, the two highest-rated are Kate's Ice Cream and Pinolo Gelato with 4.7 stars. Each one also brings its own unique flavor — pun intended — to Portland's ice cream scene, which means there's something for everyone here.
Eb & Bean provides both dairy and plant-based frozen yogurt and soft-serve ice cream, complete with different toppings. In fact, Portland is one of the best destinations in America for vegan food. Meanwhile, Salt & Straw is a chain known for crafted, artisan-style ice cream with new monthly flavors. Kate's Ice Cream is another locale where you can find plant-based, as well as gluten-free, ice cream. If you want some variation from traditional ice cream, Pinolo Gelato is where you can get Italian-inspired gelato, while Cornet Custard serves up different flavors of frozen custard. Lastly, Fifty Licks is a Portland hotspot known for delicious non-dairy ice cream.
Care for a quiet place to enjoy your frozen treat? Consider heading to Mt. Tabor Park, just minutes from many of these delightful locations.