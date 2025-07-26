Locals Call This One Street In Southeast Portland The Real 'Ice Cream Capital Of Oregon'

Portland is a uniquely tranquil city with a lively ice cream scene. All of these ice cream shops on Portland's Southeast Division Street have at least 4.3 stars on Yelp, including nearby Fifty Licks. However, the two highest-rated are Kate's Ice Cream and Pinolo Gelato with 4.7 stars. Each one also brings its own unique flavor — pun intended — to Portland's ice cream scene, which means there's something for everyone here.

Eb & Bean provides both dairy and plant-based frozen yogurt and soft-serve ice cream, complete with different toppings. In fact, Portland is one of the best destinations in America for vegan food. Meanwhile, Salt & Straw is a chain known for crafted, artisan-style ice cream with new monthly flavors. Kate's Ice Cream is another locale where you can find plant-based, as well as gluten-free, ice cream. If you want some variation from traditional ice cream, Pinolo Gelato is where you can get Italian-inspired gelato, while Cornet Custard serves up different flavors of frozen custard. Lastly, Fifty Licks is a Portland hotspot known for delicious non-dairy ice cream.

Care for a quiet place to enjoy your frozen treat? Consider heading to Mt. Tabor Park, just minutes from many of these delightful locations.