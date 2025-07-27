This Romanian City Is Home To A Cliffside Gothic Castle With Prison Towers, Stone Balconies, And Ornate Staircases
The historic and fertile region of Transylvania in central Romania is now the country's most popular travel region, and for good reason. Dotted among the lush, green forests and towering Carpathian Mountains are dozens of magnificent turreted castles. The industrial city of Hunedoara, about a five-hour drive from the capital, Bucharest, is home to perhaps the most majestic one of all. The strikingly Gothic Corvin's Castle, perched upon a rocky cliff above the Zlaști River, is one of Europe's largest castles and is considered one of the Seven Wonders of Romania. Also known as Hunedoara Castle or Hunyadi Castle, it was built upon the remnants of another keep in the mid-15th century to defend the (then) Hungarian kingdom against the formidable Ottoman Empire.
By the 17th century, Corvin's Castle had decayed into ruin, and after an initial attempt at restoration, it was struck by lightning in 1854, went up in flames, and subsequently burned to the ground. Over the next 40 years, the castle was meticulously restored again, this time with the intention of transforming it into a Gothic fairy tale castle complete with conical towers, picturesque stone balconies, and even a massive drawbridge that crosses over a moat. It opened as a public museum in 1978 and in 2024 welcomed almost 400,000 visitors. As well as seeing the castle itself, it is worth spending a couple of nights in the city of Hunedoara as a base to discover some beautiful nearby hiking trails.
A castle, a prison, and a ghoulish haunting
Corvin's Castle may resemble a Gothic version of the Cinderella Castle, but it has a far darker history. Several of the towers were used as prisons, including the Capistrano Tower and the creepily named Deserted Tower. Legend has it that Vlad the Impaler was imprisoned here for seven years. The notorious 15th-century prince of Walachia had a penchant for skewering his enemies, and is thought to have provided the inspiration for Bram Stoker's vampire classic, "Dracula." On that note, if you are a fan of pointy-toothed monsters, you should also check out Bran Castle, located in the mountains of Romania, about a 3.5-hour drive from Hunedoara. It provides an eerily close resemblance to "Castle Dracula" in the novel, despite there being zero evidence that Bram Stoker ever visited Transylvania.
As Covin Castle was initially built as a fortress, visitors will have plenty of opportunities to explore its secret doors, passages, and winding staircases. But perhaps the most chilling experience is to be found underground, home to the castle's torture chambers. When the castle caught fire in the mid-1800s, all wooden elements of the castle turned to ash, except the wooden door that led into the dungeons. Some of the remnants of those terrible days remain, including numerous historic torture implements dating to the 17th century. Like any good castle, Corvin Castle also has its fair share of ghost stories. The Capistrano Tower is said to be possessed by a vengeful, spying monk, who was executed for eavesdropping on a nobleman. Visitors to the castle have reported hearing unexplained whispers and a general sense of dread. No wonder the castle was used as a film location for the 2018 demonic horror film "The Nun."
What else is there to do in and around Hunedoara?
Once a bastion of the steel industry, Hunedoara has suffered in recent years from closures of local coal mines and the general decline of the metal industry. However, the city has some charming areas to explore on foot, particularly around Casa de Cultură (House of Culture), a stunning building inspired by Neoclassical architecture that hosts concerts and theater productions. Hunedoara also has some excellent hotels, including the five-star adult-only HEgo, within walking distance of Corvin Castle. As one of Europe's most affordable destinations, Romania is an excellent place to book a fancy hotel at an affordable price. Even in peak season, HEgo costs as little as $80 per night (at the time of publication).
Within around an hour's drive of the city, you can explore a landscape dotted with alpine lakes, hidden waterfalls, and spectacular gorges. Drive north from Hunedoara for about 30 miles towards the spa town of Geoagiu-Băi and make the short hike to the magnificent Clocota waterfall. Standing over 130 feet tall, the cascade is fed by thermal water from 16 different springs. Even in the harsh, cold winters, it never freezes, creating a unique microclimate for plants. Alternatively, head south for an hour by car and check out the Băniței Gorges, situated within the Grădiștea Muncelului-Cioclovina National Park. Once a limestone cave, its ceiling eventually collapsed due to erosion, allowing the Băniță stream to break through. Visitors can meander through the gorge, admiring how the rock has been water-sculpted in dazzling patterns. The best time to visit is the summer, when water levels are at their lowest (it is still a good idea to bring water shoes).