This Romanian City Is Home To A Cliffside Gothic Castle With Prison Towers, Stone Balconies, And Ornate Staircases

The historic and fertile region of Transylvania in central Romania is now the country's most popular travel region, and for good reason. Dotted among the lush, green forests and towering Carpathian Mountains are dozens of magnificent turreted castles. The industrial city of Hunedoara, about a five-hour drive from the capital, Bucharest, is home to perhaps the most majestic one of all. The strikingly Gothic Corvin's Castle, perched upon a rocky cliff above the Zlaști River, is one of Europe's largest castles and is considered one of the Seven Wonders of Romania. Also known as Hunedoara Castle or Hunyadi Castle, it was built upon the remnants of another keep in the mid-15th century to defend the (then) Hungarian kingdom against the formidable Ottoman Empire.

By the 17th century, Corvin's Castle had decayed into ruin, and after an initial attempt at restoration, it was struck by lightning in 1854, went up in flames, and subsequently burned to the ground. Over the next 40 years, the castle was meticulously restored again, this time with the intention of transforming it into a Gothic fairy tale castle complete with conical towers, picturesque stone balconies, and even a massive drawbridge that crosses over a moat. It opened as a public museum in 1978 and in 2024 welcomed almost 400,000 visitors. As well as seeing the castle itself, it is worth spending a couple of nights in the city of Hunedoara as a base to discover some beautiful nearby hiking trails.