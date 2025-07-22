The Largest Cave In The World Lies Hidden In Vietnam's Jungle (And It Takes Four Days To Explore)

Imagine the surprise of young lumberjack, Ho Khanh, a native of Vietnam's then-sleepy Phong Nha township, when he saw enormous, ethereal columns of fog billowing out of the ground, like the earth itself exhaling in anger. This is where the fascinating discovery story of Son Doong Cave begins. Khanh came across this eerie sight — mesmerizing to the eyes but terrifying to the soul — in 1990, during a storm. Seventeen years later, a British-Vietnamese caving expedition came to Phong Nha. Khanh shared his experience on that rainy day with the team's leader, but he couldn't relocate the site. However, he journeyed back into the forest on his own and eventually found it. In 2009, when the group returned, he guided them to the elusive entrance. And in 2013, the Guinness World Records recognized what that expedition team already knew: This was the largest natural cave in the world.

Son Doong is part of Phong Nha Ke Bang National Park, a spectacular cave system in central Vietnam, a designated UNESCO World Heritage site, and one of the best lesser-known attractions in Asia. The cave hasn't been explored in its entirety, meaning that it could be much larger than we'll ever know. However, the current stats are unbelievable: Son Doong measures almost 6 miles in length, while certain sections can be up to 650 feet high and 525 feet wide. To put that into perspective, one of its biggest passages, Hope and Vision, is large enough for a Boeing 747 to fly through. Since 2013, it has been possible to explore this alien-like landscape. Visitors can reach the very depths of Son Doong's underground chambers via a four-day trek offered by Oxalis Adventures — the only tour company authorized to run the subterranean expeditions — for a staggering $3,000 per person.