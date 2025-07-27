Wyoming's Quiet Lake On The Edge Of Yellowstone National Park Is A Crowd-Free Gem Perfect For Fishing

Yellowstone National Park is an unbeatable destination for dramatic natural landscapes and wildlife. It's one of the best parks to see bison roam, and it's home to spectacular scenery like the Grand Canyon of Yellowstone, Old Faithful geyser, and the colorful Grand Prismatic Spring. For these reasons, it's extremely popular — the park had 4.7 million visitors in 2024. There are several common tourist mistakes people make in Yellowstone, but one of the most significant is limiting their experience to the hotspots. Head into the less-traveled parts of the park and you'll find peace and tranquility in nature. One of these spots you can't miss is Trout Lake in Wyoming.

Trout Lake is situated about 10 miles inside the boundary of Yellowstone National Park, with epic views of the Beartooth Mountains. It's on Northeast Entrance Road, between Soda Butte and the Northeast Entrance. It's a remote part of the country — the closest town is Cooke City, about a 25-minute drive across the border in Montana, and the nearest airport is Yellowstone Airport, which is about a 2-hour drive away.