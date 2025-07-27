This Under-The-Radar European Destination Took The Top Spot For The Cleanest Swimming Waters On The Continent

When picturing a satisfying summer vacation that frees the mind from external pressures and invites us into its warm embrace, Europe's blue waters and its golden, fiery sun may instantly come to mind. Many will think of Southern Europe's hot countries like Italy, Spain, and Greece, but one of the most underrated Mediterranean islands features golden beaches and fewer crowds. Cyprus is an island located at the crossroads of three continents — Europe, Asia, and Africa — merging Western and Eastern cultures. The "Island of Love" is positioned just south of Turkey, west of Syria and Lebanon, north of Egypt, and east of Greece's southernmost islands.

Cyprus' claim to fame is its azure, inviting waters, and it is no coincidence that its bathing areas are considered exceptional for swimming and other activities, according to a 2024 European Environment Agency (EEA) report. The country outdid itself by taking the top spot for Europe's cleanest swimming waters, including inland and coastal areas. Its 123 tested water surfaces scored a record high of 99.2% for quality, followed by holiday destinations like Bulgaria (97.9%), Greece (97%), Austria (95.8%), and Croatia (95.2%).

But how do we know if the water is clean? Local governments annually test the waters from beaches, lakes, ponds, and rivers to identify bacteria derived from sewage leaks that ultimately can cause harm to our health. Inland waters appear to be more at risk than coastal regions, as they have a reduced fluid movement, which makes them more exposed to brief contamination. If you seek pristine sands as well as crystal clear water, Spain boasts the largest number of sparkling clean blue flag beaches in the world.