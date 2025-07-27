This Under-The-Radar European Destination Took The Top Spot For The Cleanest Swimming Waters On The Continent
When picturing a satisfying summer vacation that frees the mind from external pressures and invites us into its warm embrace, Europe's blue waters and its golden, fiery sun may instantly come to mind. Many will think of Southern Europe's hot countries like Italy, Spain, and Greece, but one of the most underrated Mediterranean islands features golden beaches and fewer crowds. Cyprus is an island located at the crossroads of three continents — Europe, Asia, and Africa — merging Western and Eastern cultures. The "Island of Love" is positioned just south of Turkey, west of Syria and Lebanon, north of Egypt, and east of Greece's southernmost islands.
Cyprus' claim to fame is its azure, inviting waters, and it is no coincidence that its bathing areas are considered exceptional for swimming and other activities, according to a 2024 European Environment Agency (EEA) report. The country outdid itself by taking the top spot for Europe's cleanest swimming waters, including inland and coastal areas. Its 123 tested water surfaces scored a record high of 99.2% for quality, followed by holiday destinations like Bulgaria (97.9%), Greece (97%), Austria (95.8%), and Croatia (95.2%).
But how do we know if the water is clean? Local governments annually test the waters from beaches, lakes, ponds, and rivers to identify bacteria derived from sewage leaks that ultimately can cause harm to our health. Inland waters appear to be more at risk than coastal regions, as they have a reduced fluid movement, which makes them more exposed to brief contamination. If you seek pristine sands as well as crystal clear water, Spain boasts the largest number of sparkling clean blue flag beaches in the world.
Discover Cyprus and its beauty
Skip touristy Greek towns for this hidden Mediterranean paradise and enjoy a soul-soothing experience in Cyprus. The country has two main international airports, Larnaca and Paphos, which can easily be reached via a direct flight from Europe. If you're traveling from North America, you'll likely stopover in London or another European city.
We are confident you'd like to take advantage of Cyprus's fresh, clean waters, so make the most of your beach vacation on some of the country's best beaches. Petra tou Romiou is steeped in mythology and history. Legend says that this is where the goddess Aphrodite was born from the sea foam, and if you dare to swim three times around the boulder rising from the water, real love will find you. Combining history and a natural landscape, you'll get a marvelous view from the ancient Greek temple and its Roman amphitheater in Kourion overlooking the glistening sea. For a more adventurous day on the water, enjoy jet skiing or windsurfing at Coral Bay and sunbathe on its soft, amber sand.
The capital, Nicosia, is also worth exploring. Stroll around its streets to find a melting pot of culture. From the medieval Venetian walls fringing the Old City (which were once used to defend the town from the Ottomans) to soaking in an ancient hammam spa to cleanse and relax. Meander around the Green Line, a historic area stretching for 112 miles that served as a neutral zone in 1964 due to the ongoing fights between the Cypriots and the Turks. Just next to this area, you can stop at Haratsi for an authentic Greek sketo coffee, which is sugarless and characterized by a very strong taste — the perfect way to wake up to a productive day.