Skip Touristy Greek Towns For This Hidden Mediterranean Paradise Ripe With Postcard-Worthy Beaches
With its ancient ruins, charming whitewashed architecture, and idyllic islands with world-class beaches, Greece is rightfully popular with travelers. The country welcomes more than 40 million tourists each year, and is one of the top vacation spots for Europeans planning trips in 2025. If you're one of many heading to the region, don't miss Rick Steves' recommendations for the best destinations in Greece.
But across the Mediterranean from Crete, Greece's largest island, a quieter paradise awaits. Cyprus is famous for its beautiful beaches and biodiversity, not to mention wine and cheese: It's the birthplace of the 5,000-year-old Commandaria, one of the oldest named wines in the world, and halloumi, the deliciously salty, squeaky cheese that's been produced on the island since Byzantine times. There are three UNESCO World Heritage Sites on Cyprus, one of which makes the perfect base for a visit.
Pafos, Cyprus' capital in Roman times, was named the European Capital of Smart Tourism for 2023. Apart from archaeological ruins and a lively Old Town, the city offers privileged access to a gorgeous stretch of coastline that's perfect for outdoor adventures. Find out more about exploring one of Europe's most underrated Mediterranean islands without crowds.
Explore Aphrodite's origins and white-sand beaches
It's impossible to visit Pafos without learning about the mythological origins of Aphrodite, the Greek goddess of love and beauty. According to legend, Cyprus was her birthplace, and one of Pafos' most famous attractions, Aphrodite's Rock, is located at the spot where she first emerged from the sea. The rock formation is a sight to behold from the shoreline, especially at sunset. Pafos' UNESCO-designated archaeological complex, Kato Paphos, also revolves around the legend. One of its key features is the Temple of Aphrodite, which dates back to the 12th century B.C. You can visit Kato Paphos and the remains of its ancient palaces, fortresses, and mosaic-lined villas; the archaeological park is open daily (admission is around $5).
After touring some of Pafos' historic sites, head to the U-shaped cove of Coral Bay, one of the island's loveliest beaches, to relax on the white sand or swim in clear blue water. Latchi Beach, with dramatic mountain views from the pebble shoreline, is another great choice. Geroskipou Municipal Beach offers on-duty lifeguards (10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in high season) and easy access to water sports, while Dasoudi Beach has beach chairs and umbrellas available for rent. You could also go for a refreshing swim at the nearby Adonis Baths (admission $18) — featuring a captivating waterfall and glimmering, turquoise pool. Just 8 miles north of town, it's easy to reach by bicycle, motorbike, or car, and the park can help arrange transportation if needed.
Plan your trip to Pafos
Pafos is easy to access, as it has its own international airport that's served by airlines including Ryanair and easyJet. It's just a few miles from the city center, about a 20-minute taxi ride. There's another airport on the island, the larger Larnaca International Airport (LCA), about a 1.5-hour drive from Paphos. If you love Pafos, check out the city nicknamed the "Ibiza of Cyprus," famous for its vibrant nightlife and pristine beaches.
There's an excellent selection of accommodations and dining options in Pafos' Old Town, which is the best place to base yourself for a visit. The adults-only M Boutique Hotel ($164 per night) is well-positioned between the beach and the city's key archaeological sites, and further down the coast, Amphora Hotel & Suites ($123 per night) offers relatively affordable lodgings, including suites with sea views. Restaurants convenient to sightseeing and the shoreline are The Harbour, open all day, and The Windmill, with breezy outdoor seating. Looking for a taste of Cyprus that's closer to home? Visit this breathtaking East Coast island to feel like you're on an exotic Cyprus getaway.