Skip Touristy Greek Towns For This Hidden Mediterranean Paradise Ripe With Postcard-Worthy Beaches

With its ancient ruins, charming whitewashed architecture, and idyllic islands with world-class beaches, Greece is rightfully popular with travelers. The country welcomes more than 40 million tourists each year, and is one of the top vacation spots for Europeans planning trips in 2025. If you're one of many heading to the region, don't miss Rick Steves' recommendations for the best destinations in Greece.

But across the Mediterranean from Crete, Greece's largest island, a quieter paradise awaits. Cyprus is famous for its beautiful beaches and biodiversity, not to mention wine and cheese: It's the birthplace of the 5,000-year-old Commandaria, one of the oldest named wines in the world, and halloumi, the deliciously salty, squeaky cheese that's been produced on the island since Byzantine times. There are three UNESCO World Heritage Sites on Cyprus, one of which makes the perfect base for a visit.

Pafos, Cyprus' capital in Roman times, was named the European Capital of Smart Tourism for 2023. Apart from archaeological ruins and a lively Old Town, the city offers privileged access to a gorgeous stretch of coastline that's perfect for outdoor adventures. Find out more about exploring one of Europe's most underrated Mediterranean islands without crowds.