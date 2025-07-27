One Of Joshua Tree National Park's Best-Kept Secrets Is A Lush Desert Spring To Hike, Camp, And View Wildlife

Joshua Tree National Park is one of the California spots that locals say you need to visit in your lifetime, and Cottonwood Spring is a lush desert oasis and the perfect starting point. An earthquake created the spring hundreds of years ago. Before it was used as a water source during California's Gold Rush, it was utilized by the Cahuilla people, one of the Indigenous tribes of Southern California.

Stretching 795,155 acres from mountains to sand dunes, Joshua Tree National Park has nearly 300 miles of trails to enjoy. There's something for everyone, from short walks to strenuous hikes, including a 20th-century mysterious mining shelter hidden within a scenic Joshua Tree hiking trail. However, a popular trail closer to Cottonwood Spring is Mastodon Peak, a moderately challenging 2-and-a-half-mile loop that offers historic ruins and panoramic views.

One hiker shared this about the Mastodon Peak trail on the hiking website AllTrails, "We loved it. More remote and much less frequented than trails in the northern part of the park. Great with kids – ours were 2-5 and did it well (the youngest needed some carrying). Make sure to go up the peak (less for kids), the final ascent is easy, and the view is stunning. We did it from the Cottonwood campground. Again, no desert tortoise. Damn."