One Of Joshua Tree National Park's Best-Kept Secrets Is A Lush Desert Spring To Hike, Camp, And View Wildlife
Joshua Tree National Park is one of the California spots that locals say you need to visit in your lifetime, and Cottonwood Spring is a lush desert oasis and the perfect starting point. An earthquake created the spring hundreds of years ago. Before it was used as a water source during California's Gold Rush, it was utilized by the Cahuilla people, one of the Indigenous tribes of Southern California.
Stretching 795,155 acres from mountains to sand dunes, Joshua Tree National Park has nearly 300 miles of trails to enjoy. There's something for everyone, from short walks to strenuous hikes, including a 20th-century mysterious mining shelter hidden within a scenic Joshua Tree hiking trail. However, a popular trail closer to Cottonwood Spring is Mastodon Peak, a moderately challenging 2-and-a-half-mile loop that offers historic ruins and panoramic views.
One hiker shared this about the Mastodon Peak trail on the hiking website AllTrails, "We loved it. More remote and much less frequented than trails in the northern part of the park. Great with kids – ours were 2-5 and did it well (the youngest needed some carrying). Make sure to go up the peak (less for kids), the final ascent is easy, and the view is stunning. We did it from the Cottonwood campground. Again, no desert tortoise. Damn."
Camping and birdwatching at Cottonwood Spring in Joshua Tree
Stargazing is one of the most incredible things to do in the desert, and there are two campgrounds conveniently located just a 15-minute walk from Cottonwood Spring. Reservations are recommended for both the Cottonwood Group and the Cottonwood Campground. The Cottonwood Group has three group campsites suitable for 10 or more people, as well as a sheltered picnic area. Next door is the Cottonwood Campground, which features 62 single campsites.
With over 250 types of birds in the park, some of the species you might see include the mockingbird, cactus wren, the greater roadrunner, prairie falcon, and the red-tailed hawk. Birdwatching is a popular activity in this park, so don't forget to pack your binoculars. Keep your eyes open for all types of wildlife, as Joshua Tree National Park is also home to 57 types of mammals, including coyotes and white-tailed antelopes, as well as 46 reptile classifications, such as the desert tortoise and various snakes.
About an hour's drive outside of Joshua Tree National Park is California's retro city with cool shops and trendy eateries, Palm Desert. One of the few places near the park where you can get necessities before and after your adventure. It's essential to hike safely and come prepared with plenty of food and water, a first aid kit, a hat, sunscreen, a map, a flashlight, and a whistle for emergencies. You can easily access Cottonwood Spring from the park's south entrance via Interstate 10. Although you can visit the secret spring throughout the year, the most popular season is from October to May. Both Cottonwood campgrounds and facilities are closed during the summer due to the desert heat.