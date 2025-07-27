The Best Way To Determine If Flying First Class Will Be Worth It Or Not
Let's be honest, flying isn't as fun as it once was. Constant delays and cancellations, planes with no empty seats, no free checked bags, and seats that seemingly grow more uncomfortable each year all seem par for the course in air travel today. And if that weren't bad enough, flights also keep getting more and more expensive. With the rising cost of flying, it might seem baffling why so many people still fork out extra cash to fly first class. However, there are a few reasons why first class can be worth it. Comfort and space can be essential if you've recently had surgery or have a medical condition that causes pain. Flying first class can also minimize stress, which is helpful for business travelers heading straight into meetings as soon as they land. Even if those situations don't apply to you, there are times when first class might make more sense.
To determine whether or not you should fly first class is to decide if the comfort, the convenience, and the perks are worth it. If you hate waiting in line, then first class' priority services will be appealing to you. If you enjoy fine dining, you're certain to enjoy the large selection of food and drinks on offer in first class. And if you don't like paying for checked baggage (who does?), you may want to shy away from booking that economy ticket. All of these could be worth the extra price, especially if you are a person who collects airline points or value landing feeling well-rested and more relaxed.
Other reasons first class might be worth it
An important factor to consider when deciding whether to fly first class is your size and body type. As one Reddit user put it, "If you are taller than average or wider than average, that space is virtually priceless."
For longer flights, first class can also help you stay productive. This is because the larger seats offer more space to work, are more comfortable in general, and often come with free WiFi. Free lounge access also ensures you're waiting for your flight in style — relaxed and well-rested during those long hours of unwanted layovers.
For some travelers, whether first class is worth it depends mostly on the duration of the flight. If you are hopping on a flight that is an hour or less, you might not even have the time to take advantage of the amenities, making economy a more practical choice. But on long-haul international flights, being in first or business class (and yes, there's a difference) can dramatically enhance your flight experience. On many of these flights, the seats fully recline, allowing you to actually get some shut-eye without having to opt for some sleep hacks.
Reasons why first class might not be worth it
At the risk of stating the obvious, first class seats cost significantly more than economy and may not be worth the expense if they take up a big chunk of your travel budget. One of the best ways to avoid this problem is to build up miles and use them to get upgrades, so you aren't paying in full for a first class seat. If leg room is your biggest concern but you aren't ready to splurge on first class, you can always pay for economy plus instead and try to get a seat in an exit row which affords you more space than a regular economy seat.
Ultimately, it's comes down to what you think first class is worth. As another Reddit user explained, "I'm more than happy to not spend another $3-5k or whatever it ends up being for a few hours of comfort. The way I think of it: in what other circumstance would I ever spend that much for 8 hours of anything?" Fortunately, if you are someone for which first class is not worth the extra cost, there are ways to snag a free upgrade to first class on your next domestic flight that might come in handy.