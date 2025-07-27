Oregon's Original Coastal Lodge Is A Midcentury Masterpiece With Timeless Modern Soul And Vintage Style
If you want a beach vacation that combines rugged natural beauty with a temperate climate and few crowds, the Oregon Coast is one of the best regions in the country. Although there are numerous spots along the coastline that are perfect for your next trip, one historic resort stands out above the rest: Salishan Coastal Lodge.
Nestled between Oregon's scenic Lincoln City Coast to the north and the underrated whale watching capital of Depoe Bay to the south, Salishan is a peaceful paradise overlooking Siletz Bay. With a golf course, a spa, and incredible amenities, you'll feel like you're a VIP at an exclusive, invite-only resort. This place is the definition of a hidden gem, especially because it's steeped in history and lush landscapes.
Since 1965, Salishan Coastal Lodge has quietly become one of the premier vacation destinations on the coast, consistently adapting to modern sensibilities and tastes. However, while Salishan may have contemporary offerings, the echoes of the past are still felt inside its bones. Here's everything you need to know about this gorgeous coastal lodge.
Salishan Coastal Lodge, then and now
A big reason for Salishan's timeless appeal is that it was designed by the esteemed Oregonian developer, John D. Gray. Gray was the mastermind behind other iconic resorts in the area, including Skamania Lodge in Stevenson, Washington's stunning Columbia River Gorge city, and the Sunriver Resort near Bend, Oregon. From 1961 to 1965, Gray and his team built Salishan Coastal Lodge from the ground up, aiming to incorporate as much natural scenery as possible.
Today, the lodge is a full-service resort that has everything you need for a spectacular vacation. For entertainment, book a tee time at the 18-hole on-site golf course or test your mettle at the Aerial Park. The park allows you to zipline between old-growth trees and explore the Oregon Coast from a truly unique angle. Alternatively, check out the bike skills course and see how well you can handle obstacles and ramps on two wheels. Finally, Salishan sits next to 250 acres of pristine land, offering some of the most beautiful nature hikes in the area.
After a full day of adventure, you'll probably want to relax at the spa. Nothing rejuvenates the spirit and the soul like getting pampered, especially when you have such stunning views outside. Salishan also has a pool area where you can unwind and read a book or sip on a glass of wine until it's time for dinner.
Planning a getaway to Salishan Coastal Lodge
The closest major airport to Salishan Coastal Lodge is Portland International Airport (PDX). Once you arrive, it'll be about a two-and-a-half-hour drive to get to the resort. Salishan has a variety of room options to fit your tastes, from standard hotel rooms to upgraded suites. The Sunset Suite offers 2,000 square feet of space and a private deck. If you're traveling with a larger group, you can book the Jacobsen Suite, which has three bedrooms. This suite also features a Plant Listening Experience, where local plants produce soothing background music to enhance your stay. At the time of this writing, most rooms are around $400 per night.
When you get hungry, the resort offers plenty of delicious dining options. The first and best option is to reserve a table at the Attic, the on-site restaurant that features farm-to-fork cuisine. The Attic is only open for dinner and features dishes like Dungeness crab cakes, ribeye steak, and Thai green curry. You can also get these meals delivered straight to your room for added convenience. Alternatively, Provisions Market offers breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with room service available. Provisions specializes in gourmet sandwiches, pizza, and traditional breakfast options.
Salishan also has a marketplace for everything else you could need during your visit. There's a bakery, a brewing company, a food truck, a coffee shop, and various shops for souvenirs, toys, and essentials. Although you'll have plenty to keep you busy, don't forget to explore the rest of the Oregon Coast, as it's full of spectacular wonders and charming towns.