Oregon's Original Coastal Lodge Is A Midcentury Masterpiece With Timeless Modern Soul And Vintage Style

If you want a beach vacation that combines rugged natural beauty with a temperate climate and few crowds, the Oregon Coast is one of the best regions in the country. Although there are numerous spots along the coastline that are perfect for your next trip, one historic resort stands out above the rest: Salishan Coastal Lodge.

Nestled between Oregon's scenic Lincoln City Coast to the north and the underrated whale watching capital of Depoe Bay to the south, Salishan is a peaceful paradise overlooking Siletz Bay. With a golf course, a spa, and incredible amenities, you'll feel like you're a VIP at an exclusive, invite-only resort. This place is the definition of a hidden gem, especially because it's steeped in history and lush landscapes.

Since 1965, Salishan Coastal Lodge has quietly become one of the premier vacation destinations on the coast, consistently adapting to modern sensibilities and tastes. However, while Salishan may have contemporary offerings, the echoes of the past are still felt inside its bones. Here's everything you need to know about this gorgeous coastal lodge.