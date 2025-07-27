Hidden On The Edge Of Arkansas' Ozarks Is An Overlooked City With Small-Town Traditions And Urban Convenience
Tucked away at the edge of the Ozarks is an overlooked city waiting to be explored. Greenwood, a hidden gem found in the Arkansas River Valley, strikes the perfect balance of small-town traditions and urban convenience. Spend a leisurely afternoon learning about Greenwood's history at the Old Jail Museum Complex. You can also play 18 holes of golf at the Vache Grasse Golf Course. Guests at Vache Grasse can also cool off with a refreshing dip in the country club's swimming pool. For more Ozarks golfing, Payne's Valley in Missouri has a course designed by Tiger Woods.
Beyond those amenities, the region around Greenwood boasts enough to please outdoor adventurers, from postcard-worthy mountain peaks to some of the most spectacular scenic drives in the state. Explore one of the numerous hiking or mountain biking trails, go rock climbing, or venture into a cave.
Arkansas has many charming cities tucked away in its Ozarks region, such as the quaint city of Eureka Springs. Greenwood may be growing at a rapid pace, with a population that jumped from 6,200 people in the late 1990s to nearly 10,000 in 2020, but it is still a small town at heart. Nearby Fort Smith, found less than 20 miles away, offers convenience and amenities you can only find in larger, more urban cities. Greenwood is an extremely family-friendly community and is one of the safest towns in Arkansas — perfect for a day or weekend trip.
Year-round fun in Greenwood
With the exception of the coldest months of the year, January and February, Greenwood has activities planned for every month of the year. The fun kicks off in March, with the "Sell it Again on Highway 10" event. Every year, the highway is lined with garage sales for more than 75 miles. It's a great opportunity to find treasures you didn't know you needed and discover the abundance of charming small towns, like Hackett and Danville, that makes the Arkansas Ozarks special.
In April, up to 200 vehicles descend on the town's square to compete for bragging rights, cold hard cash, and other prizes at the Greenwood Auto Show. The best part about this event is that all the proceeds go to charities that help with scholarships and making sure the elders in the community receive Christmas gifts. The town is also a great place to celebrate the Fourth of July: Greenwood's annual "Freedom Fest" includes food trucks, live music, a 5K run, and a fireworks display.
Plenty of fun events are held in the fall and early winter, too. The Annual Fall Festival is held the first Saturday of every October and features tons of arts and crafts, vendors, and entertainment for the entire family. Later in the month, city officials team up with first responders to ensure "Halloween on the Trail" is a hit with children of all ages. Christmas festivities start the weekend after Thanksgiving with a holiday light trail. Grab some free hot soup and homemade cornbread and witness the town's huge Christmas parade that culminates with Santa arriving on a fire engine. There is a 5K Yule Run in December as well, and participants come dressed in holiday outfits.
Retail therapy and lodging options
Greenwood is filled with shopping opportunities; you can shop at locally owned boutiques or nationally known stores like Walmart and Walgreens. In the unlikely event you can't find what you want in Greenwood, Fort Smith is home to numerous stores and malls, including The Shops at BrickCity and Central Mall. Between the two cities, there are more than enough stores to allow you to shop until you drop.
No matter what time of year you travel, no trip to Greenwood would be complete without visiting the Veterans Memorial Square. The bell tower, featuring a bell made in 1917 and dedicated to victims of the F4 tornado that hit Greenwood in 1968, is the centerpiece of the park. Surrounding the bell tower is the "Patriots Walk," a path of memorial stones honoring veterans. Each stone has a veteran's name chiseled into the granite.
When you're visiting, there are plenty of short-term vacation rentals to choose from, whether you're looking for a small bungalow in town, a lakeside retreat, or a cabin tucked away in the mountains. You will find the perfect place to call home while enjoying Greenwood and exploring all the area has to offer. Greenwood is easily accessible via Arkansas Highway 96, Highway 10, or U.S. Route 71. If you're planning to fly in, head for the regional airport in Fort Smith or the Northwest Arkansas National Airport about 80 miles away in Fayetteville. Like most small Ozark towns, Greenwood is easy to find and hard to leave.