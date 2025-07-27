Hidden On The Edge Of Arkansas' Ozarks Is An Overlooked City With Small-Town Traditions And Urban Convenience

Tucked away at the edge of the Ozarks is an overlooked city waiting to be explored. Greenwood, a hidden gem found in the Arkansas River Valley, strikes the perfect balance of small-town traditions and urban convenience. Spend a leisurely afternoon learning about Greenwood's history at the Old Jail Museum Complex. You can also play 18 holes of golf at the Vache Grasse Golf Course. Guests at Vache Grasse can also cool off with a refreshing dip in the country club's swimming pool. For more Ozarks golfing, Payne's Valley in Missouri has a course designed by Tiger Woods.

Beyond those amenities, the region around Greenwood boasts enough to please outdoor adventurers, from postcard-worthy mountain peaks to some of the most spectacular scenic drives in the state. Explore one of the numerous hiking or mountain biking trails, go rock climbing, or venture into a cave.

Arkansas has many charming cities tucked away in its Ozarks region, such as the quaint city of Eureka Springs. Greenwood may be growing at a rapid pace, with a population that jumped from 6,200 people in the late 1990s to nearly 10,000 in 2020, but it is still a small town at heart. Nearby Fort Smith, found less than 20 miles away, offers convenience and amenities you can only find in larger, more urban cities. Greenwood is an extremely family-friendly community and is one of the safest towns in Arkansas — perfect for a day or weekend trip.