Celebrate July Fourth In 2025 In These Towns Where Fireworks And Patriotic Spirit Steal The Show
When it comes to grand celebrations, nothing quite beats the Fourth of July. The day that the United States declared its independence from the British all those years ago in 1776, it is not only a public holiday, but a day of festivities. Fireworks light up the night sky in places across the country, from small rural villages to giant coastal cities. It is also a time when communities come together, parades of all sizes wind their through downtowns, and spectacular events commemorate the special occasion.
Wherever you live and whatever your interests, the Fourth of July is a standout holiday for many people in the U.S. And that is why places all over the nation make such an effort to honor this seminal moment in history. With so many options, we've made finalizing your plans easier by highlighting destinations that provide fantastic Independence Day celebrations topped off with exciting fireworks displays.
Boston, Massachusetts
The July Fourth festivities in the city with America's oldest public park are the spectacular culmination of the annual Boston Harborfest. Now in its 44th year, the three-day event starts on July 2 and is as much a celebration of history as a giant party for locals and visitors to enjoy. On the first day of Harborfest, visitors can watch as extras in historical outfits (some dress in redcoats and carry replica rifles and muskets) wander through the streets of Boston. There are also live musical performances throughout the day and into the evening before fireworks light up the night over Boston Harbor.
On the second day, the historical USS Constitution warship navigates around the harbor in time to catch a 21-gun salute at Fort Independence. For some, the highlights of the three-day extravaganza are on Independence Day itself. The USS Constitution makes another sailing in the morning while the Declaration of Independence is read aloud in the heart of the city at the Old State House, with large crowds in attendance. At night, the Boston Pops orchestra plays a free concert, and a fireworks display that usually lasts 30 minutes illuminates the evening sky.
Bristol, Rhode Island
The celebrations in this underrated all-American bayside town might not wow on account of their expansive nature or grandness of design. However, Bristol does have something notable up its sleeve when it comes to July Fourth. The town claims to stage the oldest Independence Day celebration in the country, dating back to 1875. In that year, a local clergyman and Revolutionary War soldier began what was known as patriotic exercises, a way to show pride in the country's independence.
The celebrations have slowly grown, and now July Fourth is a firmly entrenched highlight in Bristol's yearly calendar. Visitors can see parades held by the military and firefighters of the region. They can also expect a kids' pageant, live concerts, a ceremony to honor the American flag, and fireworks with sparkling hues reflected in the waters surrounding the town.
Chicago, Illinois
Travelers don't need to look hard to find reasons to hit up Chicago (the food scene makes it an absolute must-visit) no matter the time of year, but the city is particularly exciting in summer. Visitors can enjoy all sorts of city events, chief among them the Independence Day festivities. On July 5 and 6, NASCAR brings races to the streets, while Fourth of July itself sits roughly in the middle of the Grant Park Music Festival, a two-month-long celebration of classical music performed by the Grant Park Orchestra (all shows are free).
On the big day, the centerpiece is the Independence Day Salute, an evening event held in Grant Park and suitable for the entire family. Attendees can enjoy a medley of tunes across multiple genres, including Broadway favorites and patriotic songs like "America the Beautiful" and "From Sea to Shining Sea"; the audience is almost guaranteed to be singing along. As night falls, many head to Navy Pier, the best spot to catch the huge fireworks display. And fans of America's favorite sport can go to Wrigley Field to watch the Chicago Cubs play games at this most patriotic time of year.
Colonial Williamsburg, Virginia
For travelers looking for a glimpse of life in America during colonial times, a visit to Colonial Williamsburg is a must. In this Virginia living-history museum, visitors can watch recreations of court cases, see a demonstration on how old rifles were fired, and "meet" with historical figures, such as the politician George Mason. You can taste the history in the air, and tradition courses through all aspects of Colonial Williamsburg (located less than an hour southeast of Richmond). The events of July Fourth follow the same theme, although there is one major difference: entry is free on the special day.
On Independence Day, a drum troupe and army regiment mark the 13 states that were part of the original union with a cannon salute. At noon, staff read aloud the Declaration of Independence on the steps of the Courthouse to register the significance of the occasion. A special concert in the auditorium performed by members of the Governor's Musick troupe replicates the sounds that were prevalent at the time of colonialism, and there are also festive dinners and social events. To end a fun-packed day, you can attend fireworks above the Governor's Palace set to music from the era of the American Revolution.
Corpus Christi, Texas
Summer is a great time to hit the water in Corpus Christi, home to some of the most breathtaking beaches in Texas. And on the Fourth of July, you can add another element to the visit during what is known as the Mayor's Big Bang Celebration. The event takes place right on the city's main bay and supplies a number of things to see and do during the day and into the evening. Start by listening to live music from a veterans' band, which accompanies a ceremony to mark the occasion. For a classic slice of Americana, head over to a burger and wings cook-off, where up to 20 teams vie for the title of best in class.
If this has given you the hunger pangs, drop by Great Lawn at the Water's Edge, the site of Coastal Comida Fest. Order from the many food trucks while kids enjoy activities like face painting or live musical performances. After a highly active day, all that's left for visitors to do is relax and look into the night sky. The Big Bang Fireworks Show starts at 9.30 p.m., and there are many spots along the bayfront with open views of the sparkling spectacle.
Huntington Beach, California
Located on the coast southeast of Los Angeles, Huntington Beach puts on a mammoth celebration for the Fourth of July. The city claims this is the largest July Fourth celebration west of the Mississippi, and while this might be hard to verify, it is an undeniably massive extravaganza. The event started in 1904 when an electric train first connected Huntington Beach with Los Angeles. Back then, the celebration welcomed a sizable crowd of 50,000. More than a century later, the numbers have mushroomed to 500,000 visitors.
The day starts with the Surf City Run, a race where thousands of runners stream through the streets, many wearing stars-and-stripes-themed attire. A parade begins at 10 a.m. and features marching bands, cheerleader troupes, a host of classic cars, old horse-drawn fire trucks, and colorful floats that wind down parts of the Pacific Coast Highway. The crowning jewel is the fireworks display at 9 p.m., which lights up the sky above the Pacific. There is free viewing from the beach, though those wanting a more exclusive experience can opt for paid seating on the pier or along Pacific Coast Highway.
Jackson Hole, Wyoming
In Jackson Hole, the festivities for Independence Day extend over two days, starting on July 3. On both days, visitors will be able to enjoy live music and fireworks shows. The bands are richly varied in their musical output; for example, Pink Talking Fish melds the sounds and sentiments of Pink Floyd, Talking Heads, and Phish. On Independence Day, the live show is headlined by Joslyn & The Sweet Compression, a soul-funk outfit from Kentucky. Both concerts are free, but they are the tip of the iceberg when it comes to fun things to do in Jackson Hole on Independence Day.
On the Fourth of July, visitors can enjoy a low-key parade that brings the whole community together. The theme of the parade is relevant to the region itself, meaning you will see one of the early aerial tram cars from the mountain resort, participants riding horses, and performers dancing and singing on roller skates. Beyond the fun, there is a slight competitive edge to the event, with prizes awarded to the three best floats.
Mobridge, South Dakota
Mobridge, a city in the central north of South Dakota, might not come with instant name recognition. It sits on a bend of the Missouri River, and has a population of about 3,000 residents. But from July 2 to 4, Mobridge buzzes with activity as the Sitting Bull Stampede Rodeo hits town. The event has run in Mobridge since 1945, and revs up each night at 7.30 p.m. Visitors will see an array of action each evening, including cowboys and cowgirls that are well-established in the rodeo circuit, live animals, and other rodeo events.
Travelers can also enjoy the thrills and spills of a carnival that runs at the same time. These aren't the only lures in town during the holiday period, though. On the afternoon of July 3, a large parade makes its way through the heart of Mobridge. And on the night of the Fourth of July, once the rodeo wraps up for another year, a grand choreographed fireworks show lights up the sky.
Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Many lures attract visitors to the South Carolina oceanfront town of Myrtle Beach. For starters, it is the best place for veterans to live in 2025, while vacationers can enjoy fantastic Independence Day celebrations there. The festivities make the most of the coastal setting, but they are not restricted to water-bound activities. The holiday begins with runs, including a 5K race and shorter fun runs aimed at kids where red, white and blue clothes are the way to go. Some visitors like to take a boat ride through the marshes of Murrells Inlet. En route they can see marine life, opulent homes, and even watch the fireworks from the water.
The inlet is also where to witness the annual boat parade, a fun twist on the traditional Independence Day parade that swaps wheeled floats for seafaring vessels. You can also enjoy a golf-cart parade at Surfside Beach, where decorated golf buggies reflect the patriotic spirit. There are jet fly-bys over Myrtle Beach in the middle of the day, as well as shows of various aircraft for the public to admire in person. Finally, fireworks over Lake Broadway bring color to the sky and cap a thrilling day of celebration.
Nashville, Tennessee
Music is a constant in Nashville, and is a key part of the enjoyment of Fourth of July in the city. A number of well-known stars fill the line-up for a special Independence Day concert known as Let Freedom Sing. The concert is held in the heart of the city, open-air, and free for all to attend — many take advantage, filling the streets of Downtown Nashville to bursting. Among the 2025 performers are country and gospel luminaries such as Dierks Bentley, Russell Dickerson, and Keisha Rainey.
Music is also key during the massive fireworks show at night, with the bursts choreographed to movements played by the Nashville Symphony. A fun zone keeps kids entertained, with inflatable game areas, live musical performances, and free cookie samples to up their energy levels. More lasting sustenance is on offer at the food truck area nearby, with a selection of cuisines on offer, as well as free chocolate and cracker bites that you can nibble on when nobody is looking.
New York, New York
New York might be the most expensive city in America, but it still has plenty of budget-friendly outdoor activities. Among them is one of the more offbeat spectator events to take place anywhere in the country on July Fourth. On the corner of Surf and Stillwell in Coney Island, competitors amass to wolf down as many hot dogs as they can in 10 minutes. Yes, this is the annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, a staple of New York summers and a spectacle involving classic American food. Last year's male winner ate 58 dogs in the allotted time, while the female champ managed 51. Watch the proceedings from a safe distance — you'll also be able to admire attendees in ketchup and hot dog costumes.
The day's main event is the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks, coordinated from barges in the East River. This is an impressive show on many fronts. There will be 80,000 shells exploding in 30 different colors, some reaching as high as 1,000 feet. Performers set to accompany the festivities include Ava Max and the Jonas Brothers. If you've got some cash to spare, beat the New York crowds and enjoy the massive fireworks display aboard a city cruise.
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Patriotic sentiment is woven tightly into the fabric of Philadelphia. After all, the Declaration of Independence was signed there almost 250 years ago. The Founding Fathers gathered in Philadelphia on July 4, 1776 and put their signatures on the historic document. And now, the Fourth of July is celebrated with great fervor in the city. The day itself is the final chapter in a festival known as Wawa Welcome America, one that stretches from Juneteenth to Independence Day.
There is plenty for the family to do during that window, including free entry to a number of museums across the city, as well as block parties and live music. On the Fourth, the national spirit is evident. The Salute to Independence Parade features dance performances set to patriotic music. The event also showcases floats, marching bands, bugle corps, army drummers, and participants dressed in historical garb. End the day with a concert on Benjamin Franklin Parkway (the headliner in 2025 is L.L. Cool J.) followed by a breathtaking fireworks show.
San Diego, California
San Diego offers a pleasant climate and easy options to escape city life with a picturesque hiking trail. On the Fourth of July, visitors can also watch the fireworks display from a unique vantage point. The Big Bay Boom is purported to be the biggest fireworks extravaganza in the state, and the explosive devices are set off from four barges set around San Diego Bay. There are a number of places where travelers can get excellent views of the night show, including the Marina District and the Coronado Ferry Landing.
But for something really special and undeniably patriotic, nothing quite beats the chance to watch the fireworks from a decommissioned aircraft carrier. The USS Midway, which is now a museum, sells tickets for a viewing party on the flight deck of the vessel. Tickets, which are already sold out for 2025, include prime vistas of the fireworks along with live music and the chance to make memories that will last a lifetime.
Seward, Alaska
Seward has made an extended celebration out of the holiday, with the Fourth of July Festival taking place from July 3 to 5 drawing about 40,000 visitors. At 11 p.m. on July 3, when many places are cloaked in night, a boat parade unfurls along Seward's shoreline. The fireworks take place about an hour later just as July 4 begins, a time when there is still faint light in the sky, but enough darkness to allow the fireworks to feel thrilling.
The city realized that this was about the only way for residents to actually see the fireworks on Independence Day itself, since sunset on that date is usually around 11:20 p.m. Daytime brings a float parade to Seward's streets, the Mount Marathon Race that is also open to kids, and a games area with fun diversions such as an egg toss, tug of war, musical chairs, and a midnight kayak excursion.
Washington, D.C.
The nation's capital is home to so many iconic buildings tied to American identity that are striking in their own right. But seeing them lit up by fireworks can make them seem extra special, and that is what visitors to Washington, D.C., can experience on the Fourth of July. The National Mall is one of the most popular viewing spots. Depending on where visitors sit, stand, or lie down, they might catch glimpses of the U.S. Capitol, Lincoln Memorial, the Washington Monument, or the Jefferson Memorial below the explosive light show.
The fireworks last for almost 20 minutes, with the control center by the reflecting pool by the Lincoln Memorial. Making the evening even more scintillating is the concert, A Capitol Fourth, which takes place at the National Mall. A televised event that is broadcast live on PBS, it features internationally renowned stars, with the likes of Stevie Wonder, Faith Hill, Neil Diamond, and Aretha Franklin having performed in the past. Catch it in person and Independence Day in D.C. will be even more incredible.