Washington's Best-Kept Secret Is A Columbia Gorge Whitewater Rafting Trip With A Thrilling Waterfall Plunge
Some travelers might head to Washington's artsy Columbia River Gorge for its walkable downtown area, but daring adventurers come for the whitewater rafting thrills of a lifetime. On the Gorge, adrenaline seekers can choose from an eight mile or 15 mile route on the scenic White Salmon River. You can also choose between a Class III to Class V difficulty level –perfect for those eager to paddle through fast-moving water and test their limits.
Along the way, participants are treated to a breathtaking journey through a narrow volcanic canyon, where an icy glacial runoff cuts through towering basalt cliffs and lush, emerald-green forest. The crisp mountain air, crashing waves, and moss-draped trees offer a sensory overload in the best possible way.
It's not just a rafting trip, it's an immersion into the rugged beauty of the Pacific Northwest. The river saves its most exhilarating challenge for last: Husum Falls, the tallest floatable waterfall in the U.S., cascades to a dramatic 10-foot drop. It's located just about 45 minutes north of Mount Hood National Forest — a spot also known for incredible outdoor experiences — so it's no wonder this hidden gem has become a go-to for thrill seekers chasing unforgettable memories and epic views.
What it's like to raft the challenging White Salmon River rapids
Rafting the White Salmon River is a stimulating journey through one of Washington's most awe-inspiring landscapes. From the moment paddles hit the glacier-fed water, the river delivers a relentless stomach-dropping feeling, filling rafters with a dual sense of wonder and delight.
Adventurers can expect technical waves, tight turns, and sudden drops that demand focus, teamwork, and quick reflexes. Between the bursts of white water, there are moments of calm, allowing for quick breathers and sweeping views of the Pacific Northwest's untouched wilderness. The climax, Husum Falls, is the cherry on top of an already hair-raising experience.
Despite the high difficulty level, those who complete the course seemingly have only rave reviews about the excursion. One company, River Drifters, has received nearly a 5-star rating on Google Reviews, with guests describing the journey as an amazing experience and highly-recommended. Whether you're a beginner trying out a more strenuous activity or you've been rafting for years, it's an out-of-the-ordinary experience that will make you feel alive. Later, you can rest your nervous system in Stevenson, the Columbia River Gorge City that blends luxe resorts with stunning Pacific Northwest scenery.