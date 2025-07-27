Washington's Best-Kept Secret Is A Columbia Gorge Whitewater Rafting Trip With A Thrilling Waterfall Plunge

Some travelers might head to Washington's artsy Columbia River Gorge for its walkable downtown area, but daring adventurers come for the whitewater rafting thrills of a lifetime. On the Gorge, adrenaline seekers can choose from an eight mile or 15 mile route on the scenic White Salmon River. You can also choose between a Class III to Class V difficulty level –perfect for those eager to paddle through fast-moving water and test their limits.

Along the way, participants are treated to a breathtaking journey through a narrow volcanic canyon, where an icy glacial runoff cuts through towering basalt cliffs and lush, emerald-green forest. The crisp mountain air, crashing waves, and moss-draped trees offer a sensory overload in the best possible way.

It's not just a rafting trip, it's an immersion into the rugged beauty of the Pacific Northwest. The river saves its most exhilarating challenge for last: Husum Falls, the tallest floatable waterfall in the U.S., cascades to a dramatic 10-foot drop. It's located just about 45 minutes north of Mount Hood National Forest — a spot also known for incredible outdoor experiences — so it's no wonder this hidden gem has become a go-to for thrill seekers chasing unforgettable memories and epic views.