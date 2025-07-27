America's Smallest Town With A Population Of 0 Is A Unique Gem Out West Known For Majestic Mountains And Coffee

Buford wasn't always making headlines just for its smallness. In 1866, it was founded as a military fort and a stop along the transcontinental railroad, at one point attracting up to 2,000 residents. The fort eventually relocated to Laramie, though, and the railway tracks were rerouted, leaving Buford basically isolated. Its population fell drastically, and by 2004, its post office closed. For a while after, the town's only resident was its owner, Don Sammons. Eventually losing interest in owning the town, Sammons put the whole thing up for auction in 2012.

Buford then became a minor media sensation when it sold for $900,000 to a Vietnamese man, Nguyen Dinh Pham, who had a penchant for coffee. The town became the headquarters for Nguyen's PhinDeli Corporation, which sold Vietnamese coffee at the local gas station and trading post. The town gained a resident at one point, but as of 2018, that population fell back down to zero. The gas station — now the Buford Trading Post — shifted ownership again. You won't find Nguyen's Vietnamese coffee there anymore, though you can still get coffee and chat with the employees who come here for work but live outside of town. Under the new ownership, the fuel stop added a diesel fuel island, and there are plans to turn one of the buildings into a rental, which would be great particularly for travelers held up by closures on the long stretch of remote highway.

If you want to pay a visit to Buford's lone fuel stop, it's just under two hours' driving distance from the Denver International Airport. You can also get there in about 25 minutes from Laramie, one of the West's most affordable mountain gems with great outdoor adventure.