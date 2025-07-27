America's Smallest Town With A Population Of 0 Is A Unique Gem Out West Known For Majestic Mountains And Coffee
In the vast, open country of Wyoming, you'll find dozens of small towns that attract travelers looking for something peaceful with a touch of Wild West nostalgia. Between Cheyenne and Casper, there's the uncrowded town of Glendo, right next to a gorgeous state park. Then there's the tranquil town of Ten Sleep, with trails, ranches, and historic charm. But the smallest of them all, with a population that hovers between one and zero, is Buford, Wyoming. Sitting right off of Interstate 80, Buford makes for a fun and easy road trip stop if you're looking for an offbeat destination that comes with incredible mountain views.
At about 8,000 feet above sea level — the highest point on I-80 — Buford looks out over Wyoming's high plains, where, like the town itself, you aren't likely to see much action, other than a lone hawk circling overhead. The town's buildings consist of an old schoolhouse, a home, and sheds — all abandoned – and one gas station with a convenience store that continues to operate. That one operating building, the Buford Trading Post, is a special stop along the highway. Its owner purposefully keeps the gas prices low, and it's a one-stop shop for drivers to grab souvenirs, snacks, sandwiches, and coffee. One Google reviewer sang its praises: "Between Cheyenne and Laramie...it's all you got, but the prices are good and the restrooms are clean. Grab sodas and coffee and snacks, and you're on the road again!"
Buford was once a fort and is now a fuel stop
Buford wasn't always making headlines just for its smallness. In 1866, it was founded as a military fort and a stop along the transcontinental railroad, at one point attracting up to 2,000 residents. The fort eventually relocated to Laramie, though, and the railway tracks were rerouted, leaving Buford basically isolated. Its population fell drastically, and by 2004, its post office closed. For a while after, the town's only resident was its owner, Don Sammons. Eventually losing interest in owning the town, Sammons put the whole thing up for auction in 2012.
Buford then became a minor media sensation when it sold for $900,000 to a Vietnamese man, Nguyen Dinh Pham, who had a penchant for coffee. The town became the headquarters for Nguyen's PhinDeli Corporation, which sold Vietnamese coffee at the local gas station and trading post. The town gained a resident at one point, but as of 2018, that population fell back down to zero. The gas station — now the Buford Trading Post — shifted ownership again. You won't find Nguyen's Vietnamese coffee there anymore, though you can still get coffee and chat with the employees who come here for work but live outside of town. Under the new ownership, the fuel stop added a diesel fuel island, and there are plans to turn one of the buildings into a rental, which would be great particularly for travelers held up by closures on the long stretch of remote highway.
If you want to pay a visit to Buford's lone fuel stop, it's just under two hours' driving distance from the Denver International Airport. You can also get there in about 25 minutes from Laramie, one of the West's most affordable mountain gems with great outdoor adventure.