A Popular Vacation State Gets The Most Lightning Strikes Of Anywhere In America And It's Not Even Close

While your chances of being struck by lightning in the U.S. are less than one in a million, your chances go up significantly if you are vacationing in one particular state: Texas.

That's right, the Lone Star State was the state most struck by lightning in 2024, and it's not even close. According to data from Vaisala X Weather, Texas had 40.4 million lightning events in 2024, which was more than the next three states combined. After Texas, Florida had 15.5 million events, Oklahoma had 13.6 million, and Kansas had almost 11 million. However, Florida was the top state by lightning density, with 91 events per square kilometer, while Texas only had 58 per square kilometer. It's no wonder that Siesta Beach is one of Florida's most dangerous, as fatal lightning strikes have occurred on its shores.

Within Texas, a small town that's just 5 square miles and home to 3,000 people saw the most strikes. Teague had a count of 735 lightning strikes in 2024, and Walker County, located just north of Houston, was the most struck county by density, with 318 lightning events per square kilometer.