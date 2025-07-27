Michigan's Majestic Lake Road Trip Visits Waterfalls, Scenic Hikes, And Crystal-Clear Waters To Swim In

More than 90 waterfalls dot the Lake Superior Circle Tour, from the "root beer" Tahquamenon Falls and enchanting trails in Michigan's Tahquamenon Falls State Park, to Spray Falls, cascading directly into Lake Superior along the Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore. Tioga Park Falls, Canyon Falls, Yellow Dog River Falls, and Au Train Falls are just a few of the cascades you'll find along the way in Michigan. Au Train features both a 40-foot upper cascade and a 10-foot lower cascade, whereas Canyon Falls drops into what locals call the "Grand Canyon of Michigan." Agate Falls, situated in the middle branch of the Ontonagon River, is another spot worth a visit in the beautiful Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park. A designated Michigan State Scenic Site, the falls tumble 39 feet over a sandstone ledge, surrounded by forest.

The Porcupine Mountains — also known as the "Porkies" — offer fantastic campsites and lake-view cabins, plus many miles of criss-crossing trails. The longest trail in the park, the Lake Superior Trail, is a 17.1-mile route through wooded surroundings, with views over crystal blue waters and access to the natural shoreline. Heading inland, Little Carp River Trail is an 11.8-mile route that passes Greenstone Falls, which you can view from different vantage points on narrow boardwalks across the river before continuing on toward beautiful Mirror Lake.

You'll find hiking trails speckled all along the Michigan shoreline, from easy strolls like the Round Island Point Nature Preserve Trail, located nearly Brimley with lovely bay views, to segments of the North Country National Scenic Trail. This 4,800-mile trail system, which crosses eight states overall, is the longest of its kind in the country. The trail cuts along the upper reaches of Northern Michigan, allowing you to tackle short afternoon hikes or multi-day backpacking treks.