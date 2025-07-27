Michigan's Majestic Lake Road Trip Visits Waterfalls, Scenic Hikes, And Crystal-Clear Waters To Swim In
Michigan is a bit of an anomaly when it comes to U.S. states, as it's the only one composed of two separate peninsulas. The Lower Peninsula is known for its bustling creative hubs like Ann Arbor, Michigan's artsiest university city, and Harbor Springs, a picturesque town with charming streets and quiet waters. The Upper Peninsula is revered for its incredible northern forests and lakeshores. Northern Michigan not only cradles the upper reaches of Lake Michigan, but its 917 miles of Lake Superior shoreline are some of the most stunning amid the Great Lakes. One of the best ways to experience it is by hitting the road and embarking on the Lake Superior Circle Tour.
All in all, the self-guided driving tour spans 1,300 miles, circling Lake Superior through the northernmost stretches of Michigan, Wisconsin, and Minnesota before crossing into Ontario, Canada. Here, it continues eastward, then south, until it eventually returns to Michigan's Upper Peninsula via Sault Ste. Marie, the Great Lakes State's oldest city. The Northern Michigan stretch of the Lake Superior Circle Tour is especially worth exploring for its dramatic landscapes, stunning hikes, and great places to camp. Several state parks are situated on or near the route, including Muskallonge Lake, Wagner, Laughing Whitefish, Van Riper, Baraga, and more.
Discover numerous waterfalls around Northern Michigan
More than 90 waterfalls dot the Lake Superior Circle Tour, from the "root beer" Tahquamenon Falls and enchanting trails in Michigan's Tahquamenon Falls State Park, to Spray Falls, cascading directly into Lake Superior along the Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore. Tioga Park Falls, Canyon Falls, Yellow Dog River Falls, and Au Train Falls are just a few of the cascades you'll find along the way in Michigan. Au Train features both a 40-foot upper cascade and a 10-foot lower cascade, whereas Canyon Falls drops into what locals call the "Grand Canyon of Michigan." Agate Falls, situated in the middle branch of the Ontonagon River, is another spot worth a visit in the beautiful Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park. A designated Michigan State Scenic Site, the falls tumble 39 feet over a sandstone ledge, surrounded by forest.
The Porcupine Mountains — also known as the "Porkies" — offer fantastic campsites and lake-view cabins, plus many miles of criss-crossing trails. The longest trail in the park, the Lake Superior Trail, is a 17.1-mile route through wooded surroundings, with views over crystal blue waters and access to the natural shoreline. Heading inland, Little Carp River Trail is an 11.8-mile route that passes Greenstone Falls, which you can view from different vantage points on narrow boardwalks across the river before continuing on toward beautiful Mirror Lake.
You'll find hiking trails speckled all along the Michigan shoreline, from easy strolls like the Round Island Point Nature Preserve Trail, located nearly Brimley with lovely bay views, to segments of the North Country National Scenic Trail. This 4,800-mile trail system, which crosses eight states overall, is the longest of its kind in the country. The trail cuts along the upper reaches of Northern Michigan, allowing you to tackle short afternoon hikes or multi-day backpacking treks.
Hike along North America's largest lake in Michigan
Second only to the Caspian Sea — which, despite its name, is technically a lake — Lake Superior is the largest freshwater lake in the world by surface area. It's also the cleanest of the Great Lakes, making it a perfect beach destination. Accessible along the Lake Superior Circle Tour, Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park has multiple sandy beaches ideal for wading and sunbathing. It's also a great place to check out unique local stones like agates, fossils, and Yooperlites — fluorescing rocks that are best scouted for at night.
Another popular, family-friendly swimming spot, which is supervised during the summer, is McMarty's Cove in Marquette, Michigan. You'll enjoy scenic views of nearby Marquette Harbor Lighthouse, and if you're up for a classic beach game, there are also volleyball nets. Another Marquette favorite is South Beach, which also features lifeguards in the warmer months and a shallow sand bar great for kids. Just over 31 miles east of Marquette is Au Train Beach, which boasts panoramic views of Lake Superior, the swimmable Au Train River, and some of the region's best sand dunes.
Campgrounds abound along the Lake Superior Circle Tour, along with a myriad of resorts, cabin rentals, and RV parks. For a touch of history, drop your bags at Keweenaw Mountain Lodge on the north side of the Keweenaw Peninsula. Open year-round, the resort dates back to 1934 and is on both State and National Register of Historic Places. If having your own place is a must, explore numerous cottages and homes for short-term stays on Airbnb. Several dozen Michigan-based campgrounds are located on the route, with five near Marquette, seven around Munising, 12 near Newberry, and many more.