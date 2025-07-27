Colorado's Mini Version Of Times Square Glows With Vintage Neon Art In A Downtown Alley Near Bars And Breweries

When criminal defense attorney Joe Koncilja set up office in his hometown of Pueblo, Colorado, he looked out onto the dark alley and envisioned something bright and beautiful: A home for his collection of vintage neon signs. Koncilja started with 12 signs installed in 2014. Since then, Neon Alley has bloomed into a public arts space attracting visitors from around the country.

The site is completely free to visit and accessible 24 hours a day, billing itself as "the greatest assembly of neon art west of Times Square and east of Las Vegas," per its Facebook page. While these famous locales wow visitors with their sheer wattage, Neon Alley casts a different kind of spell. It is small and intimate, creating an unexpected discovery in the dark night.

If you'd like to see Neon Alley, the best way to fly in is through Pueblo Memorial Airport. Alternatively, it's about a two-hour drive south of Denver, passing through Colorado Springs, the "Olympic City" and an underrated vacation destination in its own right. Head to Pueblo's South Union Avenue, and you'll find the alley tucked between West B and West C streets. Come just before sunset to watch the glowing neon colors shift with the light.