One Of The Highest Waterfalls East Of The Mississippi Is A Hidden Paradise With A Short Trail To Stunning Views

One thing that's so great about North Carolina is how many waterfalls there are to explore within the state. For example, you can follow North Carolina's 'walk behind waterfalls' road trip for some close-up looks at the state's natural water-filled features.

Western North Carolina is particularly rich in the flowing cascades, and whether it's horsetail falls with plunge pools like Looking Glass Falls or gorgeous hidden gems like Brevard, North Carolina's 'Land of Waterfalls,' the area provides waterfall chasers with endless treasures to check off the map.

Of the 250 waterfalls in the area, Upper Whitewater Falls is the tallest, and with an impressive 411-foot plunge, it also wears the crown of the highest waterfall east of the Mississippi River. Nestled in the Nantahala National Forest in Jackson County, the impressive falls can be seen from an observation deck reachable via an easy, paved trail. If you're coming from Asheville, it's under a 2-hour drive. Or, if you're coming from South Carolina, it's about an hour and 20 minutes from Greenville.