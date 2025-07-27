The Swirling Pink-And-Turquoise Beach Lagoon On Crete's Edge Feels Like A Dream You Can Walk Through
Located on the northwestern side of scenic Crete, Greece's largest island, and held between the rugged Gramvousa Peninsula and the rocky Cape Tigani, the dreamlike Balos Beach captivates with a stunning blend of Rosé-pink sands and exquisite waters in all the gradients of blue and green. The beach, trapped as it is between two landmasses, creates something of a morphing lagoon, with strands of sand forming little dollops of creamy beach islets and bridges that fade and evolve as the tide recedes.
The sand's pink hue comes from broken down organisms, crushed coral, and seashells, while the lagoon's gentle gradient gives the water its shimmering blue and green shades. Balos is a protected Natura 2000 site, home to rare flora, sea turtles, and birds that nest in the nearby caves. Take a paddle in the warm waters and you'll find schools of fish darting between your feet, and water usually clear enough to see them.
The closest big town to Balos beach is breathtaking Chania, a delightful, atmospheric waterfront community. Chania makes a great base from which to explore the north of Crete, but it's also a wonderful spot in its own right, with a traceable history of influence that includes a colorful Venetian harbor, Byzantine churches, and a historic town filled with cultural delights.
How to get to Balos Beach and Crete
The largest airport on Crete is Heraklion International, which is about three hours away from Balos Beach by road. Another option, however, is Chania Airport, just a 90 minute drive from Balos and connected to a few major hubs throughout Europe, notably London, Oslo, and Greece's stunning capital, Athens, the best city to start your Greek vacation. You can also take the ferry from Athens directly to Chania, which takes about 8 hours and 30 minutes overnight, convenient if you'd like to maximize your travel time while sleeping.
While photographs of Balos lend it a subtle, lost-at-sea aesthetic, it's an extremely popular day trip from Chania, and by boat from Kissamos. To reach Balos Beach independently, some people opt to drive, but it's important to note that while Crete's roads are generally safe, the last six miles of the route from Kissamos to Balos are off-road, with some sections clinging precariously close to the cliffside.
We'd recommend either taking the ferry from Kissamos, which usually includes a scenic tour of nearby Imeri Gramvousa Island, or hiking the six miles if you enjoy a good coastal walk. The route is moderately difficult, with little to no shade and plenty of uphill sections occupied by the occasional Cretan goat. But if you decide to give it a shot, the views are exceptional — sweeping panoramas of the pink sandy beaches and beautiful tidal pools that shimmer like vast pots of blue-green ink. A stunning visual postcard for you to take home from your adventure.