The Swirling Pink-And-Turquoise Beach Lagoon On Crete's Edge Feels Like A Dream You Can Walk Through

Located on the northwestern side of scenic Crete, Greece's largest island, and held between the rugged Gramvousa Peninsula and the rocky Cape Tigani, the dreamlike Balos Beach captivates with a stunning blend of Rosé-pink sands and exquisite waters in all the gradients of blue and green. The beach, trapped as it is between two landmasses, creates something of a morphing lagoon, with strands of sand forming little dollops of creamy beach islets and bridges that fade and evolve as the tide recedes.

The sand's pink hue comes from broken down organisms, crushed coral, and seashells, while the lagoon's gentle gradient gives the water its shimmering blue and green shades. Balos is a protected Natura 2000 site, home to rare flora, sea turtles, and birds that nest in the nearby caves. Take a paddle in the warm waters and you'll find schools of fish darting between your feet, and water usually clear enough to see them.

The closest big town to Balos beach is breathtaking Chania, a delightful, atmospheric waterfront community. Chania makes a great base from which to explore the north of Crete, but it's also a wonderful spot in its own right, with a traceable history of influence that includes a colorful Venetian harbor, Byzantine churches, and a historic town filled with cultural delights.