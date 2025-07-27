One Of Oklahoma City's Most Livable Neighborhoods Offers Safe Streets, Nearby Parks, And A Relaxed Lifestyle
Nestled in Northwest Oklahoma City, just under three miles from this unsung, artsy cowboy culture destination, lie the leafy streets of Edgemere Park. Named one of Oklahoma's seven most livable neighborhoods due to its reputation as an affordable, family-friendly, and safe neighborhood, this town also houses one of the state's many unique historic districts.
Established in 1926, Edgemere Park has retained much of its original look and feel. Prominent architectural styles that you'll see lining the streets include Colonial Revival, Spanish Eclectic, and Art Moderne. In 1911, Edgemere Elementary School was the first building constructed in the area, and today, generations of residents consider themselves alumni. In 2019, it became a private school helping children with additional learning needs.
Edgemere Park is a close-knit, friendly community with a lively homeowners association. Up to 90% of the homes in the area adhere to the Oklahoma Historic Preservation guidelines, which ensure that remodeling projects don't erase the historic character and quality of the buildings. House prices typically range from $250,000 to $1 million. As Edgemere Park is a residential neighborhood, there are no hotels directly in the town, but there are options in other districts within Oklahoma City. You can also drive 11 miles to stay in Edmond, an up-and-coming destination with a vibrant, walkable downtown just outside of Oklahoma City.
Frolic through green spaces in Edgemere Park
Children's playgrounds, tennis courts, and pleasant leafy streets are all part of the classic Edgemere Park scenery. Green streets lined with 100-year-old houses all lead to the titular Edgemere Park, a luscious green communal space in the middle of town. Although the park's name was changed to Guy H. James Park in 1966, many people still use the original name. A creek babbles at the center of the park, offering residents and visitors alike a moment of calm.
Unlike the grid layout that characterizes other parts of Oklahoma City, Edgemere Park is more nature-focused, fit with meandering roads through plenty of green spaces. This gives the neighborhood a cozy, countryside vibe, despite being pretty centrally located in a large city. Leon Levy, who was the main developer of Edgemere Park, was inspired by the ideas of author Ebenezer Howard, who spoke openly about his desire to reconnect human beings to the natural world and create green living areas for commuter communities. Levy also followed in the footsteps of Frederick Law Olmstead, who believed in crafting landscapes that met human needs while also invoking the healing abilities of nature. To see more cities like this, take a drive to Sulphur, a scenic city that is home to Oklahoma's oldest national park.
Explore safe streets in family-friendly Edgemere Park
Edgemere Park was built with ambition and imagination, and, in the 1980s, the National Register of Historic Places agreed, officially listing the town on their register and stating that it was an "attractive, quality neighborhood." And according to many of the residents, it still is. One local interviewed by The Oklahoman wagered that, "Edgemere residents know more of their neighbors than any other neighborhood in the city." On top of this old school friendliness, residents also sleep easily knowing they are out of harm's way. The town's safety record is on par with the national average.
Despite historically being a haven for older residents, today, many young couples are starting to move to town. Over the years, these intergenerational residents have banded together to protect Edgemere, taking legal action to counteract building motions that threatened the relaxed, calm vibe that they hold so dear. Festive events —such as holiday parties and Oktoberfest gatherings — also help create a sense of community and promote a neighborly vibe.