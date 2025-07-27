One Of Oklahoma City's Most Livable Neighborhoods Offers Safe Streets, Nearby Parks, And A Relaxed Lifestyle

Nestled in Northwest Oklahoma City, just under three miles from this unsung, artsy cowboy culture destination, lie the leafy streets of Edgemere Park. Named one of Oklahoma's seven most livable neighborhoods due to its reputation as an affordable, family-friendly, and safe neighborhood, this town also houses one of the state's many unique historic districts.

Established in 1926, Edgemere Park has retained much of its original look and feel. Prominent architectural styles that you'll see lining the streets include Colonial Revival, Spanish Eclectic, and Art Moderne. In 1911, Edgemere Elementary School was the first building constructed in the area, and today, generations of residents consider themselves alumni. In 2019, it became a private school helping children with additional learning needs.

Edgemere Park is a close-knit, friendly community with a lively homeowners association. Up to 90% of the homes in the area adhere to the Oklahoma Historic Preservation guidelines, which ensure that remodeling projects don't erase the historic character and quality of the buildings. House prices typically range from $250,000 to $1 million. As Edgemere Park is a residential neighborhood, there are no hotels directly in the town, but there are options in other districts within Oklahoma City. You can also drive 11 miles to stay in Edmond, an up-and-coming destination with a vibrant, walkable downtown just outside of Oklahoma City.