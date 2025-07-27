Rick Steves Recommends Tourists Follow A Crucial Conversation Etiquette Rule While On European Trains
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Trains are a fantastic way to get around Europe. You don't have to rent a car and drive, and you can watch the unfamiliar scenery as it passes by. You can even take a night train with a sleeper car so you don't get a crick in your neck while you nap. However, there is a crucial conversation etiquette rule you should be observing while on European trains, according to travel pro Rick Steves. On his website, he suggests adjusting your noise level to accommodate those around you, rather than having a conversation at top volume. He says, "Watch for signs indicating that you're sitting in a designated quiet car, where business people come to work and others to nap." After all, while you're on vacation, enjoying some sightseeing and new experiences, other people on the train are there to work or on their commute.
It's also not a great idea to bring kids on a train's quiet car if you can avoid it, whether it's Amtrak in the U.S. or a train in Europe. It's hard to explain to kids that the person across from them just had a long day at the office or really needs some quiet time. Respecting the quiet car is just common courtesy, though not being loud in general is a good habit to get into, no matter what train you're on.
Handling etiquette in quiet European train cars
If you do choose to sit in the quiet car on a European train, keep your device notifications on silent, don't talk on the phone, and don't listen to music or watch shows without your headphones in. As Rick Steves says, this is a great time to check your upcoming plans in a guidebook, read about sites you're going to see, or simply take some time to process everything you've experienced on vacation so far. It's also the perfect time to relax, though Steves also cautions travelers to keep their feet off the seat across from them. In addition, before you sit down (if you don't have a seat reservation), make sure the seat isn't reserved for someone else, or during a specific leg of the journey.
Another thing to keep in mind while you're relaxing or sleeping in the quiet car is that you have to make sure your belongings are secure. Steves reminds travelers that pickpocketing often happens on public transportation. You may be distracted, in a dark tunnel, or sleeping, and crimes of opportunity do happen in places like trains. The travel guru says he clips his bag to the luggage rack to keep it safe. You can also secure the opening of your bag with a TSA-approved lock (in case you have to check it for your flight) like the SURE LOCK TSA Compatible Travel Luggage Locks on Amazon. In a pinch, you can even use a simple twist tie between zipper pulls to prevent a hand in your bag.