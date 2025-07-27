Rick Steves Recommends Tourists Follow A Crucial Conversation Etiquette Rule While On European Trains

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Trains are a fantastic way to get around Europe. You don't have to rent a car and drive, and you can watch the unfamiliar scenery as it passes by. You can even take a night train with a sleeper car so you don't get a crick in your neck while you nap. However, there is a crucial conversation etiquette rule you should be observing while on European trains, according to travel pro Rick Steves. On his website, he suggests adjusting your noise level to accommodate those around you, rather than having a conversation at top volume. He says, "Watch for signs indicating that you're sitting in a designated quiet car, where business people come to work and others to nap." After all, while you're on vacation, enjoying some sightseeing and new experiences, other people on the train are there to work or on their commute.

It's also not a great idea to bring kids on a train's quiet car if you can avoid it, whether it's Amtrak in the U.S. or a train in Europe. It's hard to explain to kids that the person across from them just had a long day at the office or really needs some quiet time. Respecting the quiet car is just common courtesy, though not being loud in general is a good habit to get into, no matter what train you're on.