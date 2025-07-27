California's 'Gem Of The Desert' Is A Charming Beauty That Hosts One Of America's Best Annual Art Fairs
With a nickname like "Gem of the Desert," you know that La Quinta is something special. Located in California's Coachella Valley, this desert town is renowned for its outdoor activities and luxury resorts. But did you know that it's also a haven of creativity? Often named the number one art and craft fair in the nation, the La Quinta Art Celebration is a biannual event that brings together world-class creators and art lovers.
Every fall and spring, the jury-selected art is displayed against the dramatic backdrop of the Santa Rosa Mountains. Here, collectors and enthusiasts can enjoy and purchase everything from oil paintings and pastel drawings to artisanal jewelry and ceramics while listening to musical performances and savoring tasty bites.
However, that's not the only creative venture in town. Regular outdoor art markets, a strong public art program, and a host of local galleries make La Quinta a year-round artsy haven. So, if you thought that the Coachella music festival was the only reason to head to the desert, think again. If you're looking for a place with an artsy community and laid-back vibes, all within striking distance of Joshua Tree National Park's picturesque trails, this desert oasis is for you.
La Quinta's artsy atmospehere
The La Quinta Art Celebration is the top event of the year and is special not only for the quality and variety of the art selected, but also for its beautiful setting. The 14-acre La Quinta Civic Center Park, with its lake and shady palm trees, certainly enhances the visitor experience. Whether you want to purchase a new painting, enjoy live entertainment from a variety of Southern California musicians, or explore the menus on offer, this fair is the ideal excuse for a desert getaway.
Even if you are in La Quinta when the Art Celebration isn't — it's usually scheduled for mid-November and early March — that doesn't mean there's nothing to do. On several Saturdays from November to April, Old Town La Quinta hosts Art on Main Street. This outdoor event transforms Main Street into an open-air art gallery, with 100 local artists setting up their displays in front of the city's Mission-style Spanish-Pueblo architecture, creating a creative village.
The art doesn't end here. If you find yourself in La Quinta while these opportunities aren't running, or you just want to get your steps in, there are 150 pieces of public art sprinkled all across town. From sculptures and mosaics to bridge railings that creatively reflect the mountain setting, once you start looking, you'll realize that in La Quinta, art is all around you.
Tips for your visit to La Quinta
An enjoyable stay in La Quinta is all about timing. Summer is when temperatures soar, reaching over 108 degrees Fahrenheit in July. Visitors tend to aim for fall and spring, which also lines up with the art fairs. From November to April, temperatures are warm enough to take a dip in the pool, but also comfortable enough to enjoy outdoor activities.
In terms of location, La Quinta is approximately 20 miles from the Palm Springs International Airport, which is served by major airlines such as Southwest, Delta, and United. Los Angeles, the closest major city, is approximately 130 miles away, taking a little over two hours to arrive in La Quinta by car. If you find yourself in California, but don't want to drive, Amtrak offers a direct bus to La Quinta departing from Fullerton in Orange County.
Once you arrive in La Quinta, there's no shortage of accommodations, from hotel chains to luxury resorts to private home rentals. As you might guess, rates can vary greatly depending on the time of year. According to Kayak, April is the most expensive month, with stays averaging $735 a night. In November and March, when the La Quinta Art Celebration takes place, prices are more reasonable, averaging $336 per night, as of this writing. Weekends tend to be more expensive, so visiting during the week is something to consider if you're on a budget. Looking for another option in the Coachella Valley? Check out Rancho Mirage, known for its world-class spas, which is just over 20 minutes from La Quinta.