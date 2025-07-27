California's 'Gem Of The Desert' Is A Charming Beauty That Hosts One Of America's Best Annual Art Fairs

With a nickname like "Gem of the Desert," you know that La Quinta is something special. Located in California's Coachella Valley, this desert town is renowned for its outdoor activities and luxury resorts. But did you know that it's also a haven of creativity? Often named the number one art and craft fair in the nation, the La Quinta Art Celebration is a biannual event that brings together world-class creators and art lovers.

Every fall and spring, the jury-selected art is displayed against the dramatic backdrop of the Santa Rosa Mountains. Here, collectors and enthusiasts can enjoy and purchase everything from oil paintings and pastel drawings to artisanal jewelry and ceramics while listening to musical performances and savoring tasty bites.

However, that's not the only creative venture in town. Regular outdoor art markets, a strong public art program, and a host of local galleries make La Quinta a year-round artsy haven. So, if you thought that the Coachella music festival was the only reason to head to the desert, think again. If you're looking for a place with an artsy community and laid-back vibes, all within striking distance of Joshua Tree National Park's picturesque trails, this desert oasis is for you.