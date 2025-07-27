Upstate New York's Calm 524-Mile Canal Waterway Passes Through Picturesque Villages And Historic Buildings

Completed 200 years ago, the Erie Canal is one of America's greatest achievements. It was an ambitious project to connect the Great Lakes to New York City, but one that ultimately paid off, helping to bolster New York's power as a major shipping port. While the commercial use of the canal is nothing like it was in its heyday, the Erie Canal has become a destination where travelers, by land or sea, can find history and outdoor adventure.

There are 524 miles of continuous navigable waterway, including 365 miles of canals, forming a trail that connects over 200 exciting, reemerging towns and cities, like Rochester, Buffalo, Syracuse, and Albany. The Erie Canal is a great reference point for an Upstate road trip because you can follow it up to Lake Erie or Buffalo, and then go on to see Niagara Falls.

Along the way, there are a few must-stop towns for history buffs who want to learn more about the ambitious construction or infrastructure enthusiasts interested in locks and bridges, as well as launching off points for hiking, biking, and paddling adventures. The canal is also widely used by private watercraft for bucket-list-worthy boating adventures, such as America's Great Loop.