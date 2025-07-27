Situated Between Nice And Genoa Is Italy's Medieval Riviera Village Full Of Trails, Charm, And Rolling Hills

For anyone road-tripping along the Côte d'Azur or the Italian Riviera, the luxury of coastal resorts like Saint-Tropez or Portofino, while glamorous, rarely comes cheap. These opulent tourist hotspots often fall short of offering the kind of everyday "dolce vita" that many ordinary Italians actually live. Finding that slower, more authentic rhythm is something worth experiencing, even briefly, on any dream Euro trip.

Travelers flying into Nice, France's "Winter Resort City of the Riviera" situated between the sea and mountains, or Italy's "La Superba," the affectionate nickname of Genoa, will find that both are within easy reach of Dolceacqua, a slower-paced destination that delivers the same scenic beauty without the high price tag of the more famous destinations in the area. Dolceacqua makes an ideal base for exploring some of the less-crowded, beautiful towns in the Liguria region, or can be a great option for an inland retreat, serving as a refreshing palate cleanser from the busier, sun-soaked coastline.

Getting to Dolceacqua is straightforward by public transport or car. The nearest station is in Ventimiglia (also known as Vintimille), which is well-connected by direct trains from both Nice and Genoa. From Nice, the train takes around an hour, and during the summer it's worth taking an early service, as trains can get busy. From Genoa, the journey is slightly longer, at about 2 and a half hours. Once at Ventimiglia, the number 7 bus runs regularly and takes less than 20 minutes to reach the haven of Dolceacqua.