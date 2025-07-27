One Of France's Most Beautiful Lakes Offers Fairytale Castles, Alpine Views, And Crystal-Clear Water

There are few places in France that manage so effortlessly to bridge old world charms: castles, chateaux, and darling cobbled streets brimming with the scents of melted cheese and wine, with an incredible surplus of natural sights. But Lake Annecy does just that. It's the second-largest lake in France, formed by melting glaciers at least 18,000 years ago, and is set between the beguiling undulations of the French Alps. Dotted around its shore are charming villages, lakeside beaches, fairytale castles –– at least one (Castle Menthon) with a connection to Disney –– and of course, its star namesake town: Annecy, the so-called "Venice of the Alps."

Lake Annecy's sublime water has been a drinking source for more than a century. It's fed by picturesque streams trickling down the mountain, seven rivers, and a gurgling underwater spring. And if you visit Annecy, you'll notice the town's iconic canals bear a similarity to their Italian counterpart, which is no surprise as the lake empties into the Thiou River, feeding the canals.

The main international airport is in Geneva, 40 minutes away by road. The best way to connect from Geneva is by bus, which takes around 50 minutes. If you're traveling from within France, there's a direct TGV from Paris' Gare de Lyon which takes around four hours. If you have the time, you could also break up the journey with a train first to Lyon, France's capital of food, before continuing to Annecy by train in approximately two hours. If you're visiting Lake Annecy for the winter, then journey onwards to Les Trois Vallées for one of the largest ski areas in the world.