Wisconsin's Tallest Waterfalls Are On Full Display In This State Park With A Beachy Lake And Trails
An outdoor enthusiast's paradise is waiting for you in Wisconsin; Pattison State Park checks all the boxes for a picture-perfect vacation filled with outdoor activities. While the park may not be as large as the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest and its abundance of trails and lakes, this crown jewel has 1,476 acres of woodlands, plenty of wildlife, and the tallest waterfall in the state. In addition, there are miles of hiking trails, a lake with a beach, and both primitive campsites and pull-through RV sites with electric hook-ups.
The park was named after Martin Pattison, a wealthy resident and mayor of Superior, Wisconsin, who purchased the property and donated it to the state to protect Big Manitou Falls for generations to come. The land officially became a state park in 1920; a few years later, numerous improvements were made to the acreage. The Civilian Conservation Corps improved the lake, built paths and lookouts, and landscaped the area. Pattison State Park has become very popular, bringing thousands of visitors from all over the country to northern Wisconsin to enjoy all the park has to offer each year.
Hiking in Pattison State Park
Big Manitou Falls is the star attraction of Pattison State Park. Its height is an impressive 165 feet, edging out some of Wisconsin's most beautiful waterfalls, like Siskiwit Falls, to make it the highest in the state. Use the Big Manitou Falls Loop (an easy hike of less than a mile) to reach the falls in a matter of minutes; add the Manitou Falls Loop to embark on a 4-mile hike to view the Black River and twin falls of Little Manitou Falls. Late spring is the best time to visit the falls, but those who brave the colder months are often treated to the majesty of frozen waterfalls.
In total, the park has 9 miles of hiking trails. Pattison State Park offers visitors a variety of biomes, including wetlands, forests, a lake, and rivers. Nearly 200 species of birds call the park home, including trumpeter swans and bald eagles, along with more than 50 species of mammals, from beavers to American red squirrels; guests will often see reptiles and amphibians as well. Wisconsin has some of the most stunning lakes, and Interfalls Lake doesn't disappoint. Visitors can splash around in the water and enjoy 300 feet of sandy beach.
Camping near the lake
The family campground is nestled among the trees and has 62 sites, many of them RV-friendly pull-through sites. The campground is a short walk from the beach and Big Manitou Falls. Three of the park's campsites are hike-in only, reserved for backpackers and located along the hiking trails. Pattison State Park offers visitors three separate picnic areas to enjoy, including one near the beach at Interfalls Lake. In addition to the usual tables and grills, the picnic spaces have running water and restrooms for guests' convenience.
There are two large stone buildings in the park, built with hand tools in the late 1930s and early 1940s, that are still being used today. One is a shelter (available for rent for large groups) that has a large meeting space, bathrooms, and a dining area; the other is a bathhouse with restrooms, a changing area, and an area for the lifeguards.
Every vehicle that plans to visit a Wisconsin state park, recreation spot, or state forest must purchase either a day pass or annual pass. It's easy to purchase a pass; you can order one online, at the park you're visiting, or from any Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources location. Visitors can fly into Duluth International Airport in Minnesota, around a 40-minute drive from Pattison State Park.