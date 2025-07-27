Wisconsin's Tallest Waterfalls Are On Full Display In This State Park With A Beachy Lake And Trails

An outdoor enthusiast's paradise is waiting for you in Wisconsin; Pattison State Park checks all the boxes for a picture-perfect vacation filled with outdoor activities. While the park may not be as large as the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest and its abundance of trails and lakes, this crown jewel has 1,476 acres of woodlands, plenty of wildlife, and the tallest waterfall in the state. In addition, there are miles of hiking trails, a lake with a beach, and both primitive campsites and pull-through RV sites with electric hook-ups.

The park was named after Martin Pattison, a wealthy resident and mayor of Superior, Wisconsin, who purchased the property and donated it to the state to protect Big Manitou Falls for generations to come. The land officially became a state park in 1920; a few years later, numerous improvements were made to the acreage. The Civilian Conservation Corps improved the lake, built paths and lookouts, and landscaped the area. Pattison State Park has become very popular, bringing thousands of visitors from all over the country to northern Wisconsin to enjoy all the park has to offer each year.