This Colorado Distillery Trail Is Defined By Rugged Landscapes, Handcrafted Spirits, And Local Culture

While Colorado's Rocky Mountains often beckon adventurers who want to explore its rustic landscapes, travelers often also have a desire to experience a destination's food, drinks, and local culture. Although Denver is America's craft beer capital, the state's distilleries are no slouches either. In fact, Colorado is home to just over 110 craft distilleries.

Luckily, the Colorado Spirits Trail features over 40 distilleries spread out across the state, the bulk of which are between Colorado Springs and Fort Collins. Travelers can fly into Denver International Airport, book lodging at one of the many hotels, Airbnbs, or Vrbos in town, and hit the distillery trail running. Driving is the best way to visit all the manufacturers in areas like the Rocky Mountains, the Denver Metro area, the Flatirons, and the Plains (with a designated driver, of course).

From wildflowers in the spring and colorful foliage in the fall to the snowy peaks in the winter and stunning summertime hikes, there are gorgeous landscapes waiting along the Colorado Spirits Trail. It would be nigh impossible to include all of Colorado Spirits Trails' distilleries here, but the ones mentioned in this article are highlighted due to their strong connections with Colorado's local culture of sustainability.