This Colorado Distillery Trail Is Defined By Rugged Landscapes, Handcrafted Spirits, And Local Culture
While Colorado's Rocky Mountains often beckon adventurers who want to explore its rustic landscapes, travelers often also have a desire to experience a destination's food, drinks, and local culture. Although Denver is America's craft beer capital, the state's distilleries are no slouches either. In fact, Colorado is home to just over 110 craft distilleries.
Luckily, the Colorado Spirits Trail features over 40 distilleries spread out across the state, the bulk of which are between Colorado Springs and Fort Collins. Travelers can fly into Denver International Airport, book lodging at one of the many hotels, Airbnbs, or Vrbos in town, and hit the distillery trail running. Driving is the best way to visit all the manufacturers in areas like the Rocky Mountains, the Denver Metro area, the Flatirons, and the Plains (with a designated driver, of course).
From wildflowers in the spring and colorful foliage in the fall to the snowy peaks in the winter and stunning summertime hikes, there are gorgeous landscapes waiting along the Colorado Spirits Trail. It would be nigh impossible to include all of Colorado Spirits Trails' distilleries here, but the ones mentioned in this article are highlighted due to their strong connections with Colorado's local culture of sustainability.
Distilleries rooted in sustainable practices along the Colorado Spirits Trail
In Colorado, locally sourced ingredients are the key to success. If you base your journey in the Denver area, you should drive about 70 miles south to Colorado Springs, America's Olympic City and one of the most underrated vacation destinations. When heading to the iconic Axe and the Oak Whiskey House, don't be alarmed to find yourself in front of an elementary school. In an exemplary show of Colorado sustainability, Ivywild School was converted into a community food hall and marketplace in 2012. The rye and corn used in Axe and the Oak's distillation process are sourced from a local farm in Hugo, Colorado. Taste the Colorado Mountain Bourbon Whiskey, a gold winner at the World Whiskies Awards.
Head back up Interstate 25 to admire the Rocky Mountains outside your window until you arrive at the city of Golden. State 38 Distilling, named after Colorado being the 38th state, offers a selection of spirits crafted using local ingredients. Local hand-milled grains, Colorado Department of Agriculture-certified blue agave, and Rocky Mountain water are sustainably sourced to create their flagship whiskeys, bourbons, vodka, gin, and even absinthe.
A majority of the distilleries on the Colorado Spirits Trail are located within the Denver Metro area. One highlight is the female-owned Syntax Spirits in Greeley, where the team members leverage their various science degrees to optimize distillation. The business sources its own herbs and vegetables from an on-site garden. Finally, in Salida, where "adventure meets flair in a quaint, under-the-radar town about 2.5 hours into the Rocky Mountains, you will come across one of the world's oldest continuously used stills at Wood's High Mountain Distillery. Two brothers distill their spirits from locally sourced ingredients from the San Luis Valley.
Enjoy Colorado's rugged landscape
As you tackle the spots in the Colorado Spirits Trail app, you'll be rightfully tempted to take advantage of the Rocky Mountains' landscapes. If you visit during the winter, you can also pass by seven world-class ski resorts just by driving Interstate 70 through the Rockies. Load up your skis or snowboards and enjoy après-ski drinks and social activities after your adventures. By following the Colorado Spirits Trail to the J&L Distilling Co. or Vapor Distillery in Boulder, the First and Second Flatirons Loop trail will take you through the majestic rocky landscape.
A few things to note during your trek on the Colorado Spirits Trail: If you've never visited the Rocky Mountain state, know that Denver is 5,280 feet above sea level, and Salida sits at over 7,000 feet. The dry air mixed with the high altitudes (and the alcohol) means a higher risk of dehydration. Drink lots of water while tasting the local spirits! The elevation also means there is less protection from the sun, so bring lots of sunscreen. And of course, please remember to drink responsibly and make sure there is a designated driver in your group. Most importantly, have fun and be safe.