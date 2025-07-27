A Secret Alabama City Boasts Family-Owned Seafood Spots Offering Fresh Catches And Coastal Charm

Foley first came into existence after a Chicago businessman named J.B. Foley bought the land where the city sits today in 1901. He created the Magnolia Springs Land Company and persuaded the Louisville and Nashville Railroad to build a spur connecting to Foley, which allowed for the infrastructure and economic growth that made Foley a viable Southern outpost. Today, the Foley Railroad Museum serves as a tribute in the heart of town, with model train exhibits and a mini train ride around Heritage Park for children and their parents. In town, the name Magnolia still resonates with locals and visitors who stay at The Hotel Magnolia. This quaint, bed-and-breakfast-style hotel in the historic district has more than 100 years of history and antiques on display.

Foley's location in Baldwin County appeals to those looking for city amenities while residing along Alabama's Coastal Connection Scenic Byway. There's over 25,000 full-time residents (via U.S. Census Bureau) enjoying the small-city charm of Foley, and the population continues to grow each year. The city is now an antique treasure trove and the host city of a slew of energetic festivals throughout the year.

Though Foley's economic history was one tied to farming potato crops, today it's the nearby Gulf seafood that takes center stage. In an effort to showcase the best and freshest catches, the city hosts Heritage Harbor Days, an annual festival where the city of Foley sends "Miss Foley," a 28-foot shrimp boat, to another city in the U.S. to share the tastes of the Gulf with new audiences. If you're not lucky enough to be in one of those sister cities, you'll have to visit Foley's best seafood spots yourself.