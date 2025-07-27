A Secret Alabama City Boasts Family-Owned Seafood Spots Offering Fresh Catches And Coastal Charm
Along the quiet southern coast of Alabama, it's easy to forget the state boasts more than 600 miles of coastline showcasing the Gulf waters each day. This waterside setting is prime territory for vibrant boating and fishing communities to bring the Gulf's freshest catches to restaurants. The small city of Foley, Alabama, is an underrated place to appreciate these delicacies. Foley has over 100 years of history just 12 miles north of Gulf Shores, a coastal escape known for its pristine beaches and tropical setting.
Interestingly, Foley's history stems from Chicago, Illinois where some of the world's best architecture exists (more on that in a second). Foley was first put on the map for its railroad connections and potato farming, but today, it's recognized for much more. From the lush Southern Gulf landscape, flowers and native plants bloom brightly and a celebration of all things seafood that gets shared with other cities across the country, the city's Southern hospitality fully extends to everyone who visits.
Foley's growth began over a century ago thanks to a railroad connection
Foley first came into existence after a Chicago businessman named J.B. Foley bought the land where the city sits today in 1901. He created the Magnolia Springs Land Company and persuaded the Louisville and Nashville Railroad to build a spur connecting to Foley, which allowed for the infrastructure and economic growth that made Foley a viable Southern outpost. Today, the Foley Railroad Museum serves as a tribute in the heart of town, with model train exhibits and a mini train ride around Heritage Park for children and their parents. In town, the name Magnolia still resonates with locals and visitors who stay at The Hotel Magnolia. This quaint, bed-and-breakfast-style hotel in the historic district has more than 100 years of history and antiques on display.
Foley's location in Baldwin County appeals to those looking for city amenities while residing along Alabama's Coastal Connection Scenic Byway. There's over 25,000 full-time residents (via U.S. Census Bureau) enjoying the small-city charm of Foley, and the population continues to grow each year. The city is now an antique treasure trove and the host city of a slew of energetic festivals throughout the year.
Though Foley's economic history was one tied to farming potato crops, today it's the nearby Gulf seafood that takes center stage. In an effort to showcase the best and freshest catches, the city hosts Heritage Harbor Days, an annual festival where the city of Foley sends "Miss Foley," a 28-foot shrimp boat, to another city in the U.S. to share the tastes of the Gulf with new audiences. If you're not lucky enough to be in one of those sister cities, you'll have to visit Foley's best seafood spots yourself.
Take a tour through Foley sampling fresh gulf seafood
The Foley, Alabama seafood scene is bustling with a variety of ways to enjoy the Gulf's most unique delicacies, and the Shrimp Basket is a popular starting point. It's got daily specials and feature its cajun popcorn, also known as fried crawfish. If you're looking for places that locals frequent, a fresh fish market like Foley Fish Company takes the seafood experience a step further. The knowledgeable staff walk you through cooking strategies for whatever you're purchasing, and they even offer multiple butter flavors to enhance the seafood. Locals also sign off on a trip to Fish River Grill II if you're in Foley. It claims to be the original spot in town, and its Bayou Seafood Basket is a dazzling display of seafood, including frog legs and gator bites.
When venturing around foodie destinations like Foley, it's often the most random food finds that can create the best memories. Though the homey, cafeteria-style service at Chick and Sea is far from glamorous, reviews from guests don't seem to be bothered with fried chicken and seafood tastes this good. Add in that the fact that it serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner at bargain rates, and you've got a hidden gem worth adding to an itinerary.
For the most random seafood spot in the area, head to the bowling alley. Yes, you will indeed walk into Gulf Bowl where you'll find the Captain's Choice restaurant attached to the bowling complex and entertainment center. Captain's Choice helps prove that good seafood can be found just about anywhere in Foley.